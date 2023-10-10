Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as Winter Depression, is a type of Depression that goes and comes in a seasonal pattern. It is observed that during the onset of the winter season and also during the winter season, the symptoms of Winter Depression are at a peak. It is not just a form of sadness – it is a treatable condition. "Feeling a little less like yourself during the darker months? You're not alone. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) affects many of us when the days grow shorter, and sunlight becomes scarce. SAD is more than just the 'winter blues'; it's a real, treatable condition that impacts mood and energy levels. But there's hope! Understanding SAD and seeking support are the first steps towards brighter days ahead," wrote Therapist Lalitaa Suglani. Here are a few warning signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder that we should watch out for.

Warning signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder(Unsplash)

Persistent low mood: Especially during the time when the season starts to change and there is a chill in the air, persistent low mood can be an indicator for Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Loss of interest: Finding pleasure in things that we enjoyed at a point in time is usually absent. We struggle to find interest and fun in things and activities.

Low energy: We constantly feel tired and fatigued, and we struggle to complete simple tasks by ourselves.

Sleep patterns: Seasonal Affective Disorder can lead to significant changes in sleeping patterns. It can include sleeplessness or oversleeping as well.

Weight changes: it is observed that people with Seasonal Affective Disorder face significant changes in appetite, leading to severe weight loss or weight gain.

Social withdrawal: We often isolate ourselves from social activities and relationships, because of the fear of facing people.

Worthlessness: We often feel the surge of guilt and worthlessness, leading to harsher self-criticism and a low sense of self.

Difficulty concentrating: We face difficulty in concentrating on tasks and often deal with distraction and indecisiveness.

