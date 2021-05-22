Watch: Mira Rajput tries Callisthenics during inspiring outdoor fitness session

Get ready to take your weekend workout motivation from Mira Rajput. The star is known for her fitness routines and her clean eating habits. She often shares glimpses from her workouts and snips of her meals to motivate followers to stay active. With her recent post, she is trying to do something similar and urging people to exercise outside as the gyms are shut currently.

Mira's latest fitness video has taken things up a notch. The viral clip has the mother-of-two working out in the open, under a mango tree. For her outdoor session, she opted to wear a grey halter-neck sports bra and flaunt her lean figure while teaming it with a pair of black Yoga pants. To complete her workout look, Mira stepped into a pair of grey and pink sneakers and tied her hair in a ponytail to keep them off her face.

The clip showed Mira hanging with the help of cross-training rings and a resistance band placed around her. In the glimpse, the stunner does hanging frog raises 9 times, which is a big deal. Even though Mira mentioned that it was the first time she was trying this workout, she nailed it like an absolute pro. She shared the awe-generating callisthenics video on Instagram with the caption, "Engaged. On the rings Tried something new (sic)."

Though Mira's video was inspiring enough, let us tell you more about the hanging frog raises to give you a little more push to work out during the weekend: This exercise works on the entire midsection of your body but majorly it tones the lower abs, thighs and arms. It is one of the hardest exercises for abs .

Mira has lately been posting a few glimpses from her fitness sessions, check out some of them:

Mira Rajput married actor Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple has two kids together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter