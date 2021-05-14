Mira Kapoor is as fresh as a daisy in organza jacket with traditional embroidery

Leave it to Mira Kapoor to look absolutely fantastic and as fresh as a daisy in every picture. The stunner whose inclination towards homegrown brands is applauded by her fans, has a style sense that almost everyone loves and can relate to. The mother-of-two has figured out a way to make every outfit work for her. Be is a quirky top, a summer dress or a traditional jacket, she slays in all.

Her recent picture also tells the same story. The fashionista took to her Instagram and posted a gorgeous image of herself that had the stunner dressed in a traditional powder blue jacket from the shelves of the brand Tilla by Aratrik Dev Varman. The long sheer jacket which is from the Vintage Project collection featured traditional Afghani embroidery in bright orange and pink while adding a pop of colour to the outfit. It was also appliqued with glass beadwork that enhanced the traditional feel of the piece.

Similar traditional beadwork was also seen on the ends of the arms of the jacket. Mira styled the look by wearing a quirky silver nail crown for the pic. She also left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down which were tucked in the jacket in a way that her hair beautifully embraced her face. Mira's glam for the shoot featured her subtle statement look with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush and a nude lipstick. She posted the picture on Instagram with a moon emoticon as the caption.

Check out some of the other times that Mira Kapoor has inspired us to upgrade our wardrobe with her fun outfits:

Mira Kapoor is the wife of Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor. The two got married in July 2015 and have two children together: Misha Kapoor (4) and Zain Kapoor (2).

