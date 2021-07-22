Watch Shweta Tiwari workout at gym with daughter Palak Tiwari in intense video

Actor Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari are the newest fitness freaks in town, and their latest workout video will inspire you to hit the gym as soon as possible. The mother-daughter duo indulged in a hard workout session in a video shared by their trainer Sahil Rasheed.

Shweta, who is currently seen on the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, often works out with her daughter.

The television hottie makes sure to work vigorously at the gym to keep herself fit, and her daughter often gives her company.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari gives a sexy spin to ethnic fashion in ₹90k powder blue saree

Shweta's trainer posted the video on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "Like mother like daughter. @shweta.tiwari and @palaktiwarii challenging and motivating each other." One look at the clip, and you would also agree.

In the video, Shweta and Palak did an endurance circuit at the gym as they were motivated by their trainer. The video begins with the mother and daughter doing the Battle Rope exercise while trying to sync with each other. Then, they did Resistance Rope Running workout together.

Palak and Shweta wore matching grey workout tights for the rigorous exercise. Shweta paired her pants with a black top, and Palak wore a white printed baggy top. They both tied their locks in a fuss-free hairdo.

Benefits of Shweta and Palak's circuit:

Battle Rope exercises are known to burn calories at a high rate and also increase metabolism in the body. This routine helps sculpt the muscles, increase mobility, and there's a low likelihood of getting injured during this routine.

Resistance Rope Running improves core and joint stability, affecting posture and mobility, thereby reducing the risk of injuries. Resistance bands can enhance a person's running performance.

Shweta Tiwari with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen was in Cape Town earlier this summer. There she shot for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter