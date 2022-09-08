Water chestnut: Heart health to weight loss; amazing health benefits of singhara

Water chestnut season will be here soon. The water herb grows in lakes and ponds mainly in winters and is known for its cooling and antioxidant properties. It is known to improve fertility, lowers blood pressure and provides relief from acidity. The aquatic vegetable has a unique taste and is a popular fasting food during Navratri. The best thing is it is also fat-free and sodium-free which makes it an excellent snacking option too. A potassium powerhouse, anti-inflammatory, it also helps you to curb hunger. (Also read: Fasting during Ganesh Chaturthi? Follow these tips for healthy eating)

The best way to eat water chestnut is eating them as it is in raw form. Their thick peel needs to be removed before eating. Singharas can also be roasted before eating. They can also be turned into singhara ka aata which is considered satvic food and eaten during fasts.

"The season of water chestnuts aka singhara is round the corner, and if you’re someone who doesn't love this fruit, here are a few reasons why you should eat singhara during its short season," writes nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

WATER CHESTNUT BENEFITS

Batra also lists benefits of water chestnut:

Heart Healthy: Diets rich in potassium have been linked to reduced heart disease risk factors such as high blood pressure and strokes. Since water chestnuts are a great source of potassium they can help lower blood pressure, reducing heart disease risk.

Slows tumour growth: Water chestnuts contain an antioxidant called ferulic acid. There is some evidence that ferulic acid can help reduce or slow the growth of cancer cells.

Fights Inflammation: Water chestnuts contain antioxidants including fisetin, diosmetin, luteolin, and tectorigenin, which can help repair damaged cells and reduce inflammation.

Keeps you full: Water chestnuts are classified as a high-volume food that may curb hunger without adding many calories to your diet.

Good hair health: Water chestnuts improve the health of hair because they contain important nutrients that are beneficial for the hair, such as potassium, zinc, B vitamins and vitamin E.

