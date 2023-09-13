Fear has a very big impact on the choices we make, the decisions we take and the life we choose. Often, we choose a life and a relationship that is unhealthy for us because of the fear we have – the fear can be related to losing a person or being insecure of what may follow if we come out of the life or the relationship we are leading. "What you fear the most provides you with the biggest opportunity for growth. ⁣⁣Consider this your sign, this is your permission to start your healing journey, because you deserve absolutely everything you desire in life. ⁣⁣Create your new life.⁣⁣ Time will never come back; your money will absolutely do.⁣⁣ Choose healing and growth. Choose you.⁣⁣ Ready or not - the opportunity to begin your healing is here," wrote Therapist Emmylou Antonieth Seaman.

Ways by which fear makes us settle for less in life and relationships(Unsplash)

Here are a few ways by which fear makes us settle for less:

Fear of rejection: Often we carry past traumas of being rejected and betrayed by people we loved. Hence, when we feel that we are getting too close to someone, we try to push them away or ghost them. This comes from the deep fear of being rejected or hurt again. Hence, we stop being vulnerable to someone.

Staying in unhealthy relationships: Even though sometimes we know that we are not valued or respected in a relationship, we decide to stay back because of the amount of time and emotions that we have already invested in it.

Self-sacrificing behaviors: Procrastination, people-pleasing and hyper-independence are some of the self-sacrificing behaviors that we adapt to due to the fear of criticism and failure we have.

Low self-worth: Because of the way we determine our self-worth, self-esteem and self-confidence, we can stay back in professions that no longer serve us or value us. This comes from the fear of being rejected elsewhere.

Saying yes when we want to say no: The fear of being judged and misunderstood by people makes us agree to things that we are not okay with. This happens when we feel that we should not be disliked by others. Hence, we prioritise others before us.

