Wearing makeup and lenses daily? Beware of these common habits which may damage vision

Makeup and coloured lenses are frequently used in beauty routines on a daily basis. They may impart the glam look fairly well, but if proper care is not taken, they may trigger sight problems. Many makeup products are applied close to the eyes, such as mascara, eyeliner, kajal, and eyeshadow. Coloured lenses are directly applied to the eye, making them more sensitive to irritations and infections. Be careful with makeup and coloured lenses, as your eyes may get irritated. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To learn more about the potential vision-related risks and how one can be cautious, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Jaee Kelkar, director at NIO Super Speciality Eyecare Hospital. According to him, issues like eye infections, corneal abrasions, and dry eye syndrome may occur if one is not careful.

In fact, it's a double whammy. A complete makeup look almost often involves eye-focusing makeup products like eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and coloured lenses for making the eyes pop. Warning about the harmful impact of combining them, he said, “When we combine cosmetic lenses with makeup, poor hygiene, they can cause serious eye problems, from corneal damage to infections like conjunctivitis.”

Dr Kelkar listed out 5 major risks associated with poor makeup practices:

Risks of poor hygiene

As deep as corneal damage can take place from contact lens. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Both cosmetics and cosmetic contact lenses can become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria. This can lead to infections such as conjunctivitis (pink eye), keratitis, and blepharitis (eyelid inflammation). Corneal damage: Flakes from glittery eyeshadow or dried-out mascara can get trapped under a contact lens. This can scratch the cornea, a painful injury that makes the eye more vulnerable to infection and, in severe cases, can cause permanent vision loss.

Flakes from glittery eyeshadow or dried-out mascara can get trapped under a contact lens. This can scratch the cornea, a painful injury that makes the eye more vulnerable to infection and, in severe cases, can cause permanent vision loss. Allergic reactions: Some makeup ingredients can cause allergic reactions, especially for people with sensitive eyes. Symptoms include redness, itching, and swelling.

Some makeup ingredients can cause allergic reactions, especially for people with sensitive eyes. Symptoms include redness, itching, and swelling. Dry eye: Applying eyeliner to the inner waterline blocks the tiny oil glands (meibomian glands) in your eyelids. This can disrupt the natural tear film, leading to dry, irritated eyes.

Applying eyeliner to the inner waterline blocks the tiny oil glands (meibomian glands) in your eyelids. This can disrupt the natural tear film, leading to dry, irritated eyes. Lens contamination: Oil-based and waterproof makeup can leave a residue on your contact lenses, causing blurred vision, irritation, and discomfort.

A guide to safe habits for cosmetic lens wearers

Sharing your makeup products increases your contamination risks. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Makeup and cosmetic lenses can be fun, but they do carry risks. The way forward is to exercise caution and follow correct hygiene practices and application techniques.

Dr Kelkar revealed these 3 hacks, from understanding the right hygiene practices, application procedure, and product choices:

1. Hygiene practices

Wash and dry your hands: Before handling your lenses or applying makeup, always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and dry them completely with a lint-free towel.

Before handling your lenses or applying makeup, always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and dry them completely with a lint-free towel. Discard expired products: Eye makeup, particularly liquid products like mascara and eyeliner, can harbour bacteria and should be replaced every three to six months.

Eye makeup, particularly liquid products like mascara and eyeliner, can harbour bacteria and should be replaced every three to six months. Clean your tools regularly: Wash makeup brushes and sponges at least once a week with a gentle cleanser and let them dry completely.

Wash makeup brushes and sponges at least once a week with a gentle cleanser and let them dry completely. Never share makeup: Sharing eye cosmetics or applicators is one of the easiest ways to spread bacteria and eye infections.

2. Application and removal order

Lenses in, then makeup: Always insert your contact lenses before applying any makeup. This prevents makeup particles from getting trapped between the lens and your eye.

Always insert your contact lenses before applying any makeup. This prevents makeup particles from getting trapped between the lens and your eye. Lenses out, then makeup off: Always remove your lenses before you start removing your eye makeup. This prevents makeup residue from getting into your eyes or on your lenses.

3. Product choices

Avoid glitter and powder: Loose, flaky products can easily fall into your eyes. Choose cream-based or pressed eyeshadows to minimise the risk of corneal irritation.

Loose, flaky products can easily fall into your eyes. Choose cream-based or pressed eyeshadows to minimise the risk of corneal irritation. Use lens-friendly products: Look for cosmetics labelled "hypoallergenic" or "ophthalmologist-approved." Avoid oily or waterproof formulas that can stick to your lenses.

Look for cosmetics labelled "hypoallergenic" or "ophthalmologist-approved." Avoid oily or waterproof formulas that can stick to your lenses. Steer clear of the waterline: Do not apply eyeliner or kohl pencil on the inner edge of your eyelid. This blocks the meibomian glands and can lead to infections.

Do not apply eyeliner or kohl pencil on the inner edge of your eyelid. This blocks the meibomian glands and can lead to infections. Opt for daily disposables: If you wear cosmetic lenses infrequently, daily disposable lenses are the safest option, as they are used only once and require no cleaning.

Warning signs of irritation

Prevention is important, but the ability to detect warning signs is even more vital, as it determines how quickly you can get medical care for the problem.

The doctor shared some signs one should be aware of. “If you experience redness, itching, pain, or any unusual discharge after using cosmetic lenses and makeup, take these three steps: remove your lenses immediately, contact an eye care professional for an examination and do not resume wearing contact lenses or makeup until your eye has fully healed and you have spoken with your doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.