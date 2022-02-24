What causes excessive sweating on your face? Here are 6 ways to stop it

The body uses sweat as a form of temperature control in order to cool itself but excessive sweating or sweating more than normal is medically called hyperhidrosis which can can affect the whole body or just certain areas. While it is normal to sweat if you get hot or workout, excessive sweating can happen for no obvious reason and may be a result of another condition you may have or as a side effect of a medicine you're taking and is seen in 1-2% of the population.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kaustav Guha R&D Head at SkinKraft Labs, explains, “Many of you worry about an excessive sweaty face and head. While sweating is usually a not-so-good experience, it's vital to regulate your normal body temperature. However, if you have an excessive sweating tendency, hyperhidrosis might be the underlying reason."

He added, "A sweaty face and head can mean Craniofacial Hyperhidrosis. The reason your body releases sweat is to cool down the body temperature but in the case of hyperhidrosis, you sweat too much without any reason, even when your body doesn't need to cool down anyway. Almost 2 to 3 people in 100 are impacted by this condition.”

Causes of excessive sweating:

Dr Kaustav Guha reveals, “Besides hyperhidrosis, genetics, a large amount of sweat glands, weather conditions, extreme emotions, certain medications and medical conditions too can cause excessive sweating on the face and head.”

Dr Hitasha Patil, Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya in Pune's Koregaon Park adds to the list and shares, “The common sites for hyperhidrosis are palms, soles, underarms and face. Facial hyperhidrosis is caused due to overstimulation of eccrine glands. This in most cases doesn't have any specific cause, while it can be hereditary. It can also be caused due to anxiety, substance abuse, menopause, hyperthyroidism or drugs like insulin, pilocarpine etc.”

6 ways to stop excessive sweating:

Excessive sweating is harmless but it can affect a person by lowering their self esteem, affecting their intimate relationships and decreasing their quality of life. Hence it is important to treat it. Dr Hitasha Patil list ways by which you can decrease facial hyperhidrosis.

1. Over the counter antiperspirants containing aluminium chloride.

2. Botox to decrease the over stimulation caused by nerves to the sweat glands. This can last up to 8 months or more

3. Anticholinergics are oral medications that can help facial hyperhidrosis.

4. Medications for conditions like depression or anxiety if these are the factors causing excessive sweating.

5. Surgery is the last resort where in nerves are cut to stop the excessive production of sweat

6. General precautions like using a powder to soak the excessive sweat can also come handy.

Echoing the same, Dr Kaustav Guha recommended simple ways to manage excessive sweating. He suggested, “To manage facial hyperhidrosis, your doctor may suggest antiperspirants, botox injections, oral medications, Iontophoresis, Sympathectomy or removal of sweat glands, depending on the severity. You can also resort to simple yet effective tips to manage your excessive sweating issue. Make sure to take regular showers, wear comfortable clothes (preferably cotton ones that let your skin breathe), limit your caffeine intake, avoid spicy food, etc. Always keep a soft and dry towel handy to wipe off your sweat.”

