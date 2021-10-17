What ‘goes around comes around’ in Tiger Shroff’s workout video

Tiger Shroff’s gym diaries are a marvel to watch. The actor keeps sharing snippets of his workout routine on his Instagram profile and some are not for the faint-hearted. Tiger swears by gymnastics and high intensity workouts.

As we near the end of our weekend, we were looking for some motivation to hit the gym when we stumbled on a fresh video by Tiger Shroff, and it is making us drool, all the while giving us major fitness FOMO.

Tiger Shroff, in the video, can be seen being his usual self in the gym. The actor recently aced the fourth swirl in air. In a video he shared a snippet of how he came running to his trainer, and swirled around his body in the air four times before coming down to the ground.

In the recent video, he only gave us a sneak peek of his gymnastic skills. He can be seen jumping on air and swirling around his body twice before posing. “Goes around comes around,” he captioned his video quite aptly. Take a look:

In no time, Tiger’s video was flooded with likes and comments from his Instagram family. Tiger’s colleague from the film industry Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “That’s it! I have a sprain in my back just seeing this. You are next level.” Well, he spoke for all of us. Tiger’s mother Ayusha Shroff dropped multiple fire and heart emoticons on his post.

Tiger's Instagram profile is replete with his workout videos. A few days back, he gave us a glimpse of the kind of gymnastic skills that he will be using in his upcoming action sequence. He made a reference to the new Spiderman game and wrote, “Ok, I’m proud of this one. If you guys have played the new spiderman game, you know. Using this in my next action seq for sure.”

Tiger’s workout videos always manage to motivate us to take our own fitness routines seriously. BRB, going to the gym.

