Sore muscles after a workout? Try these 5 massage guns for instant relief

Are you looking to relieve sore muscles? You could try a massage gun. These devices have become very popular in recent years. If going to a massage therapist every time your muscles hurt feels like too much, a massage gun can help. It uses percussive therapy to deliver quick bursts of pressure to specific areas of your body. Just use it on the sore spots, and the pain can disappear quickly! In short, a massage gun is a great tool to have if sore muscles are keeping you up at night.

What are the top 5 massage guns?

Massage guns for pain relief (Freepik)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Scroll down to find some of the best massage guns that can help relieve your pain.

1. Lifelong Gun Massager

The Lifelong Gun Massager is designed to relieve pain by targeting deep muscles. It can help reduce soreness and discomfort. You can use this massage gun after a workout to recover or for everyday relaxation. It offers a simple and effective way to ease pain and relax.

2. AGARO Strike Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

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The AGARO Strike Handheld Percussion Massage Gun offers deep tissue massage to help relax your body and relieve pain. It comes with 6 interchangeable massage heads and 20 speed settings, allowing you to customise your therapy for specific muscle relief. This massage gun is a versatile tool for your massage and pain relief needs.

3. BeatXP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun

The beatXP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun helps relieve full-body pain for everyone. It has a strong but quiet motor that targets and soothes muscles in the neck, shoulders, back, and feet. You can use it for recovery after workouts or for relaxing any day. It aims to provide pain relief and help muscles relax.

4. Caresmith CHARGE Massage Gun

The Caresmith CHARGE Massage Gun is designed to provide deep tissue therapy for muscle pain and tension. It has a strong motor that targets deep muscles for effective relief. You can adjust the speed settings to match your preferences. This Massage Gun is compact and easy to carry, making it convenient to use at home or while travelling.

5. Electric Massager Gun

The electric massager gun helps relieve pain and relax muscles through deep tissue percussion. It runs quietly with a brushless motor and is easy to use. This massager is great for sports recovery and everyday use. You can adjust the intensity levels to focus on specific areas that hurt and improve your overall well-being.

Is a massage gun actually good for you?

Massage guns help relieve pain by improving blood flow and circulation. The quick pulses reach deep into the muscles, boosting blood circulation and reducing inflammation. This can speed up healing, providing pain relief and better recovery. They also help lessen muscle soreness and stiffness. Research shows that the strong vibrations from the device help break up knots, releasing tension in the muscles. One of the best features of massage guns is that they are convenient and easy to use. Their compact design allows you to use them anywhere, including at home.

Massage guns can help relieve pain and soothe sore muscles. They work by improving blood flow, reducing swelling, breaking up muscle knots, and encouraging relaxation. If you want to ease discomfort and enhance your recovery and health, consider using a massage gun.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)