What is A2 milk? Know the difference from regular milk, and who it is suitable for

Milk comes in many different varieties, from vegan alternatives like almond or oat milk to full-fat, lactose-free. A2 is one such variety that stands out because of its unique protein profile. Let's take a closer look at A2 milk to understand what sets it apart, who it is best suited for and more. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the difference from regular milk, as well as its market growth. A2 milk is one of the alternative milk options available.(Shutterstock)

What is A2 milk?

Suvarna Sawant, Chief Dietitian & HoD, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle about its protein composition. He said, “A2 milk contains only A2 beta-casein protein, unlike regular milk, which has both A1 and A2 variants. It is derived from specific cow breeds like Gir and Sahiwal.”

Ravin Saluja, Director at Sterling Agro Industries Ltd, further added to the explanation about the milk's source, elaborating, “Traditional cow’s milk contains two types of B-casein proteins, A1 and A2. Most modern breeds, like Holsteins, produce a mixture of both. A2-only milk, however, is sourced from cows genetically bred to produce only the A2 variant.”

Who can have A2 milk?

People with digestive discomfort may prefer A2 milk.(Shutterstock)

This milk, with a specific type of protein composition, offers digestive relief to some people. But Dietician Suvarna reminded that it is not lactose-free, meaning it is not for lactose-intolerant people, but for those who suffer from mild digestion discomfort from regular milk.

The dietician added, “Some individuals may find it easier to digest, but it is important to note that A2 milk is not lactose-free. Individuals with protein deficiency, who cannot digest the normal cow milk but are not lactose intolerant, are ideal candidates for A2 milk.”

Ravin, based on market insights, also highlighted that consumers with digestive sensitivities, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious families increasingly prefer A2 milk for relatively better digestibility. He said, “Those experiencing bloating or discomfort from regular milk may find A2 easier to digest. Likewise, A2’s clean protein profile aids in muscle recovery without gut upset. And parents of toddlers or elders also seek natural, wholesome nutrition, and are snapping up A2 variants.”

Growth in market

Ravin shared that A2 milk's growth has seen a momentum, a growing preference among consumers, especially because of ease of digestion. He said, “In India, market size surged to $416 million in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 19.7%, inspiring interest in premium dairy. A greater consumer shift toward wellness, digestion-friendly foods, and clean labels is a key market driver.”

From regular milk, taste-wise, A2 milk isn't much different, as Ravin noted, “Taste isn’t compromised. A2 milk tastes very similar to conventional milk, as any subtle differences stem more from breed and feed than the protein type.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.