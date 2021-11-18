‘When action rehearsals go wrong’ for Tiger Shroff, this is what happens…

Tiger Shroff had earlier promised to his Instagram family that he is going to use his latest gymnastic performance in his next action sequence of his upcoming film. Looks like, the actor is keeping the promise. A rather blooper from his action rehearsals made its way on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and gave us a sneak peek of the actor’s level of fitness and dedication.

Recently Tiger Shroff aced the flying kick position in gymnastics with four back-to-back rotations in air. In this fitness routine, the person jumps up in the air and kicks on the chest of the partner standing and then rotates his own body four times in the air before coming back down on the ground.

On Wednesday, Tiger shared a snippet of his action rehearsals and what happens when it goes wrong. In the video, Tiger can be seen jumping in the air and hitting on the chest gear of his partner and action trainer Nadeem Akhtar thrice. However, the fourth kick landed on Nadeem’s stomach and the trainer can be seen moving away. “When action rehearsals go wrong,” wrote Tiger in the caption. He also apologised to Nadeem and wrote, “Sorry bro.” Take a look at the video here:

In no time, Tiger’s video was flooded with likes and comments from his friends, family and fans. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff dropped multiple see no evil emoticons, while his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani added multiple fire emoticons in appreciation of his action sequence.

A few weeks ago, Tiger had promised on Instagram that he will use his four flying kicks trick in his next action sequence. “4! Ok, I’m proud of this one. If you guys have played the new Spiderman game, you know. Using this in my next action seq for sure,” he wrote.

Kickboxing, as performed by Tiger in the vide, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in reduction of stress and burning the extra calories. Kickboxing helps in developing the overall coordination of the body and boosting confidence.

