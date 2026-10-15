Which sleeping position is healthier for your spine? Surgeon explains the pros and cons of sleeping on your back and side

Spine problems have become increasingly common, especially among today's generation. In a technology-driven world, a sedentary lifestyle and prolonged sitting can affect our overall health, particularly our neck and spine.

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While these habits can take a toll on our posture, our sleeping position may also play a role in spinal health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arjun Dhawale, Additional Director, Orthopaedic Spine Surgery, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explains the benefits of sleeping on your back versus your side to help you make an informed choice.

Which sleeping position is healthier for your spine?

According to Dr Arjun, both side and back positions are good. The important part is to get enough rest and sleep for at least 7 hours. This also depends on individual habits and preferences, and whether any preexisting medical conditions exist.

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It’s important to avoid twisting the back when changing positions.

Benefits of sleeping on side and back

{{^usCountry}} “If pre-existing medical spinal conditions like lumbar disc disease or spinal stenosis are present, then sleeping on the sides may provide a more comfortable position for rest, as the area for the nerves is more open with the spine flexed, as it is when lying on the side versus lying on the back,” highlighted Dr Arjun. If lying on the back is preferred, then keeping a pillow below the knees may be more comfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If pre-existing medical spinal conditions like lumbar disc disease or spinal stenosis are present, then sleeping on the sides may provide a more comfortable position for rest, as the area for the nerves is more open with the spine flexed, as it is when lying on the side versus lying on the back,” highlighted Dr Arjun. If lying on the back is preferred, then keeping a pillow below the knees may be more comfortable. {{/usCountry}}

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It’s important to avoid twisting the back when changing positions, as that may aggravate spinal pain if preexisting; it's better to log roll with the shoulders and hips moving simultaneously to keep the back straight.

If pre-existing medical spinal conditions like lumbar disc disease or spinal stenosis are present, then sleeping on the sides may provide a more comfortable position.

About Dr Arjun

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Dr Arjun Dhawale is an Orthopedic surgeon and Spine Surgeon in Girgaon, Mumbai and has an experience of 21 years in these fields. Dr Arjun Dhawale practices at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. He completed MBBS from the University of Mumbai, Mumbai, in 2000, MS - Orthopaedics from the University of Mumbai, Mumbai, in 2001, and DNB - Orthopedics Surgery from the University of British Columbia - UBS, Canada, in 2005.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.