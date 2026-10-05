Why do your joints hurt in your 30s? Surgeon shares causes and habits that may help reduce pain

Joint pain-related problems are believed to be associated with old age. However, people in their 30s can experience it too. An expert commented on why it is striking young people so early.ALSO READ: Finding it hard to sit cross-legged or climb stairs? Orthopaedic doctor reveals 6 early signs of joint degeneration

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Dr Gururaj S Puranik, senior consultant trauma and orthopaedics surgeon at HOSMAT Hospital, shared why joint pain can develop at a younger age and how everyday habits may cause it.

“Knee pain, neck stiffness, shoulder aches and lower back pains are becoming increasingly common among persons in their 30s,” he noted.

What can lead to joint pain in the 30s?

Muscles play an important role in supporting your joints. As per the surgeon, inadequate muscle support can affect everyday tasks.

He added, “Many professionals sit 8-10 hours a day without resistance exercise to preserve muscle power. Muscles cushion the joints well. As they weaken, more stress goes directly on the knees, hips, and spine, and pain starts much earlier in life. This is especially concerning because muscle mass begins to drop naturally from our thirties unless maintained with regular physical activity.”

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{{^usCountry}} The surgeon cautioned that everyday activities such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries, or standing for long periods can become uncomfortable when muscles are unable to support the joints adequately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The surgeon cautioned that everyday activities such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries, or standing for long periods can become uncomfortable when muscles are unable to support the joints adequately. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Puranik also emphasised the point of body weight, as excess weight can exert stress on weight-bearing joints like knees and hips, so obesity is another contributing factor.

Another factor the surgeon highlighted was poor posture, particularly among people who spend long hours looking down at laptops or phones, which can stress out the neck and upper back. Repetitive movements, such as typing continuously or using a computer mouse for hours without breaks, can also cause stress to the tendons and ligaments around the shoulders, wrists, and elbows.

Lastly, the surgeon highlighted vitamin D deficiency as another potential contributor to discomfort. He expressed concern that spending long hours indoors and getting limited sunlight may increase the risk of deficiency among young adults, potentially contributing to muscle weakness and bone pain.

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Joint-related pain is increasing in young people.

What can help and when should you see a doctor?

The surgeon assured that many of these difficulties related to joints can be avoided. He recommended, “Most of these difficulties may be avoided. If you keep your muscles active, stay at a healthy weight, improve your job ergonomics, take breaks every 30-45 minutes to move about and eat healthily, you can considerably lower the risk of early joint problems. Small lifestyle adjustments implemented consistently are generally more beneficial than sporadic spurts of intensity.”

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But he also advised seeking medical evaluation if you observe persistent or recurrent pain, swelling, morning stiffness, restricted movement, or discomfort that interferes with everyday activities. The aim is to identify what is causing the symptoms and choose appropriate treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.