Why we should have onions with lemon before meals. Know the health benefit

Onion is a superfood that you must include in your diet to ward off many diseases, say health experts. Rich in organic sulfur compounds like allicin and a powerhouse of fibres, onions a favourite in preparation of Indian curries, are said to protect us from heart ailments, lower cholesterol and aid in weight loss depending on the food we are combining it with. They are also good for our gut health if combined with lemon juice.

Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine on his Instagram page talked about the health benefit of eating raw onions with a dash of lemon before meals.

Posting a short video of sliced onions with a piece of lemon, Coutinho says the combination is an excellent starter and boosts digestion.

"Onion and lemon for that gut …if it suits you do it, if not don’t ……the massive nutritional power in onions ... some people get acidic , avoid …..listen to your body …..plays a massive role in your gut health and digestion," he captioned the video.

Rich in prebiotic inulin and fructooligosaccharides, onions boost the number of good bacteria in your gut and improve immune function, according to health studies. We can add them to our recipes in a variety of ways. From salads, chutney, chaat, to making vegetable gravy, onions are quite versatile and a lot can be done with them.

Coutinho, however, warns that not everyone will benefit out of this combination. For those who have acidity problem or irritable bowel syndrome, eating onions may lead to gas and bloating. Consult a health expert, if that is the case.

If you are eating onions with tomatoes it can be a very good combination as tomato has a compound called lycopene which is best absorbed in the body with the help of onion, said Dr. Bimal Chhajer, a renowned cardiologist in a Youtube video.

