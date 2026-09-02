After a gruelling heartbreak brings a relationship to an end, the pain can become a catalyst for rebuilding yourself. Instead of allowing the experience to define you, channel it into your healing journey and personal growth to become an improved version of yourself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Can yoga replace your workout? Fitness expert shares when it is enough and when it is not

This journey may include major essentials that usually get sidelined in a relationship, like focusing on fitness, advancing your career, rediscovering forgotten passions, or simply finding your sense of identity and confidence again.

Sanjana Pawar, a personal development coach, shared her post-divorce comeback journey in a September 1 Instagram post, revealing her physical transformation. In the video, she was seen performing several exercises, including lat pulldowns, kettlebell exercises, and pull-ups, as she documented her physical and emotional transformation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Transformation began internally

{{^usCountry}} Sanjana walked us through her comeback journey and clarified that it was not solely about physical changes. Most people remain fixated on the idea of achieving a ‘revenge body’; she emphasised that rebuilding oneself must begin with strengthening the mindset and healing emotionally after a divorce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjana walked us through her comeback journey and clarified that it was not solely about physical changes. Most people remain fixated on the idea of achieving a ‘revenge body’; she emphasised that rebuilding oneself must begin with strengthening the mindset and healing emotionally after a divorce. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She wrote in the caption, “Before you think it’s just physical transformation, then let me tell you my physical transformation was the last one to take place. It was internal first. I wouldn’t have shown up for my workout consistently if my mind was not with me, and that’s where my work started first, on the mindset and healing.”

What did she do to rebuild herself?

Sanjana upskilled herself and began redirecting her energy towards personal development, dedicating time, effort, and money to understanding healing, inner work, mindset, and manifestation. After applying these lessons to her own life and seeing positive results, she decided to become certified in life coaching and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP.)

She added, “I got extremely serious about my growth and healing and invested time, effort, and money in learning everything I could about healing, inner work, the mind, and manifestation. Having done the work and seen the results, it only made sense to get certified in life coaching and NLP so that I could share my knowledge with others, because I have been there and done that.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the end, she reminded her followers that workouts and dietary changes were only one part of the transformation, while emotional healing and inner work formed its foundation.