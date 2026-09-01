Want flat tummy and better posture? Fitness coach Mena reveals the deep core workout that transformed her body. Watch

If you’ve ever found yourself staring into the mirror after a long week, wondering why your lower abs won't cooperate or why your lower back feels like it's taken a beating from your desk chair, you are not alone. Between endless sitting and standard, neck-straining crunches, finding an effective way to strengthen your core can feel like an uphill battle. Also read | Want a toned stomach? Try this simple no-equipment home workout targeting upper abs, lower abs, obliques and full core

Enter fitness coach Mena Aljanabi. In an August 31 Instagram video, she revealed the exact routine behind her personal transformation. Captioning the video, 'deep core exercises that helped me tone my stomach and improve my posture', she showcased a series of targeted, functional movements designed to strengthen the stabilising muscles that support alignment and core definition.

Unlike traditional abdominal workouts that rely heavily on sit-ups, Mena’s routine focusses on deep core activation, anti-rotation, and controlled resistance. Also read | Fitness coach shares '7 golden rules for getting rid of belly fat forever': Stop drinking alcohol, get better sleep

Here is a breakdown of the specific exercises featured in her post: