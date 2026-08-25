Sitting for more than 8 hours a day? Cardiologist explains what it could be doing to your heart
You may be exercising enough, but sitting too long could still hurt your heart. Here’s what a cardiologist wants you to know.
Most people today spend 8 to 10 hours sitting. Office work, online meetings, travel, food delivery, and late-night screen time have made this common. Doctors are now seeing the impact of this on heart health. Sitting for more than 8 hours a day is being recognised as a separate risk factor for heart disease. Dr Sanjeev V K, attending consultant cardiologist, Gleneagles Chennai, revealed how long sitting hours can impact your heart.
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How does it affect the heart?
Dr Sanjeev highlighted that when you sit for long stretches, your blood circulation slows. The muscles aren’t burning sugar and fat properly. Over time, that leads to higher blood sugar, higher triglycerides, and lower good cholesterol. Your arteries also become less flexible.
Slow blood flow also raises the risk of clots. “We are seeing this more often now, even in younger adults who otherwise seem healthy. In day-to-day practice, there are more patients in their 30s and 40s coming in with early BP, cholesterol and fatigue issues,” highlighted Dr Sanjeev. Sedentary work is a common link. Our body needs movement. Without it, both the heart and metabolism get affected.
Three new trends adding to the problem
1. Long hours on video calls: Many people sit continuously for 4 to 5 hours during work with no break.
2. Eating at the desk: Ordering food and eating while working means more sitting and poor food choices.
3. Heart issues at a younger age: Lack of movement, poor sleep, stress, and long sitting hours are common in patients under 40 who come with BP and cholesterol issues.
Does exercise help at all?
Exercise is good and must be done. But 30 to 45 minutes of exercise cannot balance 10 hours of sitting. The key is to move during the day, not just once.
Signs to watch out for
Swelling in feet and ankles by evening
Breathlessness on climbing stairs
Tiredness even after proper sleep
Rise in blood pressure, sugar or cholesterol in checkups
Pain or heaviness in calves
People with diabetes, high BP, obesity, or family history of heart disease need to be more careful.
What can you do if your job involves long sitting?
1. Break up sitting time: Stand up for 30 seconds every 30 minutes. Take calls while standing.
2. Walk after meals: 5 to 10 minutes after lunch and dinner.
3. 150 minutes a week: Brisk walk, cycle, or any activity for 30 minutes, 5 days a week.
4. Watch what you eat at the desk: Avoid regular tea, coffee, and snacks. Keep water and nuts.
5. Get yearly tests done: Blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol profile, and ECG.
According to Dr Sanjeev, you can’t avoid sitting completely. But you can avoid sitting non-stop. Don't treat a morning workout as a free pass to sit the rest of the day - both matter independently. Small steps like walking, standing, and using stairs help the heart. Don't skip regular heart health check-ups, especially with a sedentary job, family history, or other risk factors. Early action prevents bigger problems later.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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