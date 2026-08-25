Sitting for more than 8 hours a day? Cardiologist explains what it could be doing to your heart

Dr Sanjeev highlighted that when you sit for long stretches, your blood circulation slows. The muscles aren’t burning sugar and fat properly. Over time, that leads to higher blood sugar, higher triglycerides, and lower good cholesterol. Your arteries also become less flexible.

How does it affect the heart?

Most people today spend 8 to 10 hours sitting. Office work, online meetings , travel, food delivery, and late-night screen time have made this common. Doctors are now seeing the impact of this on heart health. Sitting for more than 8 hours a day is being recognised as a separate risk factor for heart disease. Dr Sanjeev V K, attending consultant cardiologist, Gleneagles Chennai, revealed how long sitting hours can impact your heart.

Slow blood flow also raises the risk of clots. “We are seeing this more often now, even in younger adults who otherwise seem healthy. In day-to-day practice, there are more patients in their 30s and 40s coming in with early BP, cholesterol and fatigue issues,” highlighted Dr Sanjeev. Sedentary work is a common link. Our body needs movement. Without it, both the heart and metabolism get affected.

Three new trends adding to the problem 1. Long hours on video calls: Many people sit continuously for 4 to 5 hours during work with no break.

2. Eating at the desk: Ordering food and eating while working means more sitting and poor food choices.

3. Heart issues at a younger age: Lack of movement, poor sleep, stress, and long sitting hours are common in patients under 40 who come with BP and cholesterol issues.

Does exercise help at all? Exercise is good and must be done. But 30 to 45 minutes of exercise cannot balance 10 hours of sitting. The key is to move during the day, not just once.

Signs to watch out for Swelling in feet and ankles by evening

Breathlessness on climbing stairs

Tiredness even after proper sleep

Rise in blood pressure, sugar or cholesterol in checkups

Pain or heaviness in calves

People with diabetes, high BP, obesity, or family history of heart disease need to be more careful.