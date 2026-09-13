I have tried and tested over 25 suitcases; is this the future of luggage?

Expandable hard-shell suitcases combine sturdy outer shells with fabric sections that give travellers extra packing space when they need it. (Hindustan Times) Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility I have a suitcase problem. I keep testing them. At this point, I have used more than 25 suitcases, across price points, brands and sizes, and I have become annoyingly particular about what I want from one. I like hard cases. I like the structure, the protection and the fact that I can pack everything properly without the suitcase slowly changing shape as I fill it. But I miss one thing. The extra bit of space you get with a soft suitcase.

You know that feeling when you come back from a trip and suddenly have an extra pair of shoes, some coffee, gifts for the kids, and that one completely unnecessary thing you bought because it looked nice? With a soft suitcase, you can usually make it fit. There is a little give. There is also that extra zipper that makes the suitcase bigger. Hard cases have never really been able to do that. Until now.

I have recently used three suitcases from Delsey Paris, Provogue and NORI that have changed the way I look at hard-case luggage. They are hard shell suitcases, but with a fabric expander built into them. And I really like this idea.

What is an expandable hard shell suitcase? It is exactly what it sounds like. You have a hard shell suitcase, but around the opening there is a fabric section with a zip. Keep the zip closed, and the suitcase looks and works like a regular hard case. Open it, and that fabric section gives you extra space. That is it. There is no complicated mechanism or clever gadget involved. It is basically the feature I have always liked about soft luggage, added to a hard case. For me, this makes far more sense than making the entire suitcase bigger.

If I am travelling for a few days, I can keep the suitcase compact. If I know I am going to shop, or I am returning home with more things than I left with, I can open the expander. This is particularly handy on longer trips. I would much rather have a suitcase that can give me a little extra room than carry another bag just because I might need it.

Is this finally solving the hard case versus soft case problem? In my head, at least, yes. I have always preferred hard luggage, but I completely understand why people like soft suitcases. They are forgiving. You can squeeze something into them. You can push the fabric out a little. You can use the expansion zip and suddenly find that you have enough room for the things you bought after your suitcase was already packed. A hard case does not care about your shopping plans. Once it is full, it is full. The expandable hard case changes that bit. You still get the hard outer shell, but you have some flexibility when you need it.

Of course, there is one thing I would not get confused about. More space does not mean more weight allowance. I learnt that lesson at an airport when my cabin bag was weighed, and I discovered that I had packed far too much into it. The airline was not interested in the fact that I had a perfectly good expander waiting to be opened. So yes, open it for extra volume. Just keep an eye on the kilos.