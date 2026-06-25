Woman shares the 4 weird migraine hacks that helped her: Eating salty fries to drinking Coke

A splitting headache is often blamed on a looming deadline, a skipped lunch, or a bad night's sleep. We take an over-the-counter painkiller, shrug it off, and carry on. But migraines are worse. They are accompanied by intense, throbbing pain, the result of chemical and hormonal reactions in the brain.

Read more to find out the hacks that help with migraine pain. (Pexel)

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There are certain things you can do to help you feel better when a migraine attack happens, and the internet is filled with them. On June 18, Brittany Hockley Siegrist, an influencer, shared on Instagram all the weird hacks that have helped her power through a migraine episode.

Sharing the post, she confessed that her tricks may sound weird and wrote, “If you’re a migraine sufferer, this is for you.” Here are the four hacks she recommends:

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Put your feet in hot water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Put your feet in hot water {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first hack Brittany suggests is putting your feet in hot water, as hot as you can tolerate. According to her, putting your feet in hot water helps dilate the blood vessels in your lower extremities. This draws excess blood and pressure away from the inflamed, throbbing blood vessels in your brain. 2. Eat salty fries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first hack Brittany suggests is putting your feet in hot water, as hot as you can tolerate. According to her, putting your feet in hot water helps dilate the blood vessels in your lower extremities. This draws excess blood and pressure away from the inflamed, throbbing blood vessels in your brain. 2. Eat salty fries {{/usCountry}}

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Next, she suggests eating salty fries. Though this hack helped her, according to Dr Rahul Chawla, an AIIMS-trained neurologist, keeping salt under the tongue is of no use in treating migraines. In his words, “Salt has no direct physiological connection to migraine relief. This is an absolute myth.”

3. Electrolytes and carbs

Brittany shared that vomiting or loss of appetite during a migraine attack depletes your body’s sodium. According to her, the high salt content replenishes essential electrolytes. Furthermore, skipping meals or having a blood-sugar crash is a major migraine trigger, making carbs and sugar an immediate energy rescue.

According to a report by Migraine Again, hydration plays a pivotal role in migraine management. Moreover, one can reduce their migraine burden by staying hydrated and preventing dehydration. As for carbs helping reduce migraine risk, low blood sugar can trigger and worsen migraine attacks.

4. Drink a Coke or coffee

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Lastly, Brittany suggested having caffeine, as it is a well-known vasoconstrictor. During a migraine attack, the blood vessels in your head dilate; caffeine narrows them back down, directly countering the throbbing pain. It’s actually an ingredient in some migraine medications.

According to Dr Chawla, caffeine is actually provided in acute migraine episodes in the form of medication because it constricts the blood vessels in the brain and enhances the effect of painkillers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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