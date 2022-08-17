Wonderful health benefits of eating moong beans every day

Whether you are recovery from an ailment or working on your immunity or appetite, moong dal is perhaps the best legume you can have as apart from being a storehouse of many nutrients, it is also very light to digest and known to be a satvic food in Ayurveda. According to the ancient medicinal practice, moong dal is known as mudga which means it brings joy and happiness. Moong beans is quite versatile and apart from the regular dal, you can make khichdi, chilla, daliya, crispy fritters and even tasty halwa with it. (Also read: Eat sprouts every day for these incredible benefits)

"In Ayurveda, Moong beans (Green gram) are considered the Queen of Pulses (best among all pulses) and a superfood because of its multi-dimensional health benefits. Among all legumes, it is easiest and lightest to digest, the least gas forming and the best thing ain't it- it has Sattvic effect on the mind," says Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post.

Dr Bhavsar says Ayurveda considers moong dal the best and also recommends to consume it daily in meals due to its medicinal and unique qualities. It also balances kapha and pitta and slightly aggravates vata.

The expert lists the medicinal qualities of moong beans as per Ayurveda:

- Sweet and astringent in taste

- Vipaka (post digestive effect) is pungent

- It is ruksha (dry)

- Laghu (light to digest)

- Grahi (absorbent)

- Shitha (Cold in potency)

- Vishada (the one that clears the obstructed body channels and improves metabolism)

Unique qualities of Moong:

- Drishta prasadana (very good for eyes)

- Jwaragna (relieves fever)

- Varnya (improves skin complexion)

- Pushti bala pitsa (provides physical strength)

Storehouse of nutrients

Moong beans are rich in iron, potassium, amino aids and antioxidants. They are easiest to digest source of plant-based protein.

Here are benefits of moong beans explained by Dr Bhavsar:

- Moong beans helps in improve immunity

- It aids in lowering total cholesterol

- The lentil is considered good for liver

- Moong beans is helpful in controlling blood sugar levels in diabetes

- Moong beans provide 80 per cent of the recommended dietary intake for folate in one cooked cup, which is essential for the growth of the fetus and so is a very good supplement for pregnant women.

- Moong bean powdered and applied as face pack helps in brightening the skin, treat acne, eczema and relieving itchiness.

- Powdered moong can also be used as a substitute for chemical soaps for those with sensitive skin and best thing about it is that it is conducive to all ages of people.

- It is best used in most of diseases in the form of soup (mudga yusha) as it becomes easy to digest and absorb.

Dr Bhavsar says that one should not forget to soak moong before cooking as the process removes phytic acid from them making them easier for us to digest and absorb nutrients.

