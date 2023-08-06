Workplace Yoga: 4 yogasanas to practice with your office buddies

Friends enrich our lives with their unflinching support and provide the much-needed companionship during trying times. Even in workplace where things often get stressful and unmanageable at times, the presence of your office buddies can boost your mental health. As we spend almost one third of our day in our office, we can find more ways to bond with our colleagues and at the same time work on our health. If you struggle to take out time for physical activity, you can turn your teammates into Yoga buddies with these easy asanas that can be performed anywhere. (Also read: 3 wonderful Yoga poses to practice post dinner for sleeping better)

In most organisations, colleagues often become like a second family. This year let's commemorate Friendship Day in a unique way by embracing the spirit of Maitri Bhava through yoga.(Freepik)

"In most organisations, colleagues often become like a second family. This year let's commemorate Friendship Day in a unique way by embracing the spirit of Maitri Bhava through yoga. Here are four yoga asanas that you can perform together to enhance the sense of harmony and unity among your colleagues," says Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute.

Dr Hansaji suggests 4 yogasanas that can be performed in office along with your colleagues.

1. Parvatasana

This Mountain Pose is a simple yet powerful pose that promotes stability and balance. Sit on your chair or cross-legged on the floor. Raise both hands from your sides and join them above your head and take deep, steady breaths. Parvatasana symbolizes stability and grounding. As you raise your arms together, you may envision the Maitri Bhava between you growing stronger and reaching new heights.

2. Marjariasana

The Cat-Cow Stretch is a gentle way to warm up the spine and release tension in the back. Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling. Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin and tailbone.

Marjariasana encourages Maitri Bhava because it reminds you to embrace the duality of life, just as friends accept each other's imperfections and celebrate each other's strengths.

3. Balasana

The Child's Pose is a relaxing and restorative pose that promotes a sense of surrender and comfort. Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and your knees hip-width apart. Sit back on your heels and slowly lower your torso forward, keeping your arms beside you.

Balasana will increase Maitri Bhava between colleagues because it teaches how to find respite in each other's company. It's a reminder that in your friendship, you can always retreat to a place of comfort and understanding.

4. Bhadrasana

The Butterfly Pose is excellent for opening the hips and fostering a sense of togetherness. Sit on the floor with your legs bent and the soles of your feet together. Hold your feet with your hands and gently flap your knees up and down, resembling the wings of a butterfly. Along with developing Maitri Bhava, Bhadrasana encourages flexibility and openness - qualities that reflect how you can adapt and evolve together.

These easy yoga poses promote physical well-being and Maitri Bhava through emotional openness, concludes Dr Hansaji.

