World Alzheimer’s Day 2025: Neurologists share 8 early warning signs of Alzheimer’s to monitor in ageing parents

On World Alzheimer's Day 2025, it is important to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and its early signs. Recognising these symptoms can facilitate early intervention, leading to more effective management of the condition. Alzheimer's is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behaviour over time. The early symptoms are often subtle and can be easily mistaken for normal ageing, making early detection critical. Family members should watch for key warning signs in their ageing parents. These symptoms can help caregivers seek timely medical advice and support. What are the 7 Alzheimer's warning signs?(Adobe Stock)

What are the warning signs of Alzheimer?

The Alzheimer's warning symptoms to watch for include:

1. How memory loss affects daily life

Memory lapses can happen as we get older. However, some types of memory problems are concerning and need attention.

"While forgetting a meeting’s date or recalling it later is typical for many people, Alzheimer's can cause individuals to forget crucial events entirely, never recalling them in future discussions", Dr Santosh Sontakke, Consultant Neurologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, tells Health Shots. Over-reliance on memory aids: As Alzheimer's progresses, a person may increasingly depend on notes, reminders, or the help of family members to recall everyday tasks and events. If you notice your parent frequently requiring these aids, it could indicate a deeper issue.

2. Difficulty with familiar tasks

Challenges with routine activities often emerge as the disease progresses.

What was once second nature can become increasingly complicated, such as following a recipe, paying bills, or managing finances. If your parent struggles with tasks they've excelled at for years, it may be time to seek advice. Losing track of place: An individual with Alzheimer's may lose their sense of direction, even in familiar surroundings. If your parent seems confused about how to get home or can't recall a way around their neighbourhood, it may be a warning sign.

3. What are the challenges of Alzheimer's disease?

Alzheimer's can lead to significant challenges in problem-solving and planning.

, such as difficulty keeping track of grocery lists or struggling with mathematical calculations, indicate a worsening of cognitive function. If your parent can't focus on multi-step tasks, this could be a surefire sign to investigate further. Poor judgment: Uncharacteristic decisions, such as inadequate financial choices or inappropriate attire for the weather, can be a cause for concern. If your loved one seems to be making unusual decisions, it’s worth looking into.

4. Does Alzheimer's affect the concept of time?

Alzheimer's often distorts a person's understanding of time and location.

Individuals may forget the day of the week or the current season. If your parent appears disoriented at times, it may be a sign of cognitive decline. Disorientation: Confusion about their present location can be disconcerting. If they appear to think they are back in an earlier stage of their lives or are unsure of where they currently are, it is important to consult a healthcare professional.

5. Does Alzheimer's cause vision changes?

Changes in visual and spatial skills are also indicative of Alzheimer's, which can cause difficulty in estimating distances or recognising familiar faces in mirrors. "If your parent struggles visually with tasks they previously managed, take heed", Dr PS Naga Srinivas, Neurologist, Kailash Hospital, tells Health Shots.

6. What are the communication difficulties of Alzheimer's patients?

Communication difficulties can be preliminary signs of Alzheimer’s. If your loved one stops mid-sentence or repeats themselves frequently, it can indicate cognitive challenges. "They may also have difficulty finding the right words to express their thoughts, leading to frustration for both parties", shares the neurologist.

7. Do people with Alzheimer's misplace things?

A common symptom of Alzheimer's is misplacing items. Your parent might start placing everyday items in odd locations, like car keys in the fridge or glasses among random kitchen tools. If they struggle to retrace their steps and find lost items, it’s crucial to take notice.

8. Behavioural and mood changes

Changes in behaviour and mood can also indicate Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's patients often withdraw from activities and hobbies they once enjoyed. "They might become embarrassed by their cognitive changes, which could drive them to isolate themselves further", explains the neurologist. Personality changes: Increased suspicion, anxiety, or fearfulness can also indicate the onset of Alzheimer’s. If you notice these changes in your parent, seek professional advice.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)