Hansal Mehta reviews Saiyaara after Netflix release, calls Alzheimer's a ‘metaphor’: Suspension of disbelief at its best

Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara took the box office by storm and emerged as a big success when it released in theatres in July. The film recently had its OTT premiere on September 12. The Yash Raj Films-backed release stars two newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Now filmmaker Hansal Mehta had the chance to watch the film, and took to his Instagram account to share his review. Director Hansal Mehta has reviewed Ahaan Panday and Ahaan Padda's Saiyaara.

Hansal Mehta reviews Saiyaara

Hansal shared a still of Ahaan and Aneet in the film and began, “I don’t necessarily watch the kind of films I make. Or only the kind of films that people presume I would like. I am no cinema snob. That would make life so boring. So here go my thoughts on a film I watched really late last night - thanks to jet lag.”

He added, “Saiyaara reminds you why Bollywood once worked so beautifully. Get the emotions right. Get the music right. Get the timing, the quantity. Get the lead pair right. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda are just that - young, fresh, utterly watchable. You simply cannot look away. The real “a star is born” unfolds here as you watch the young man stride gracefully and the lovely girl emote so effortlessly, while somewhere else another Aashiqui tries to unfold.”

Hansal shared his thoughts on the portrayal of Alzheimer's in the film. Aneet's character is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, which alters the course of the love story. Hansal added, “Alzheimer’s in the film isn’t a medical condition - it’s a metaphor. A device for conflict, drama, and memory. Suspension of disbelief at its best. The dialogues, the cinematography, the well-directed scenes are all cloaked in a rare emotional maturity. You care about these leads, you want them to find their way back. You leave wondering: will they get another one like this?”

‘The heartfelt love story overwhelms it all’

He concluded, “Yes, the secondary parts are unconvincing, the father–son relationship undercooked. But the heartfelt love story overwhelms it all. And the music! Mohit pours his soul into every note. You can feel it. Love here comes with the spectacle, the fanfare, the teary eyes, the energy and yet, the hold, the pause. Nobody does it better than Mohit Suri. By the end, you’re not sure what exactly worked. But it did. Big time. You smile, you hum, you get misty-eyed, you relive young, vulnerable love. And really, what more does a love story need?”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara revolves around the intense love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy writer, Vaani Batra (Aneet), which takes a shocking turn as the story progresses. The film received praise for the fresh casting, gorgeous music, and the performance of its two leads. The film recently completed 50 days at the box office, and ended its theatrical run with a final worldwide haul of ₹570 crore. It is now available to watch on Netflix.