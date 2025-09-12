As Saiyaara lands on OTT, fans defend Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film: ‘People trashed it because of dumb reels’

After making a mark at the box office, Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and backed by Yash Raj Films, has found its way back into the spotlight with its recent Netflix release. The premiere in the OTT world has sparked a rewatch marathon and renewed interest in the movie, with fans taking to social media to defend the film against criticism. Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara was released on July 18.

Saiyaara on OTT

The film is streaming across 190 countries, on Netflix from September 12. And fans are enjoying watching Saiyaara in the comfort of their homes, with many taking to social media to express their love for the film.

“Biggest W of #Saiyaara is the music and the emotions resonating through the screen esp the last 20 mins… Ahaan and Aneet were so good with the acting and their chemistry… Such an all timer album esp humsafar and saiyaara title track, so beautiful.” wrote one.

Another shared, “Finished watching #Saiyaara rn.. MAN THE CAMERA WORK WAS CRAZY & cinematography? TOP NOTCH!! Banger Album!! It sure felt like an ambitious project with a vision, a Mohit Suri serve fr… The chemistry was intense like obviously AND Aneet my girl, you have me under your spell.”

‘Weird but i didn’t even dropped a single tear in theatre while watching saiyaara, but I DID TODAY after the rewatch. the last cricket scene made me cry,” shared one. One comment read, “#SAIYAARA rewatch.”

“Finally watched #Saiyaara and while I get why ppl dig the lead pair, to me the real romantic fantasy is Vaani’s parents. It’s as if the writer thought let’s not only make audiences wish they had a Krish Kapoor, but also rub in that a)her INDIAN parents support her writing & don’t,” shared one.

Another fan said, “Pleasantly surprised by the movie. Ahaan did a good job - hard to believe it’s his first movie.”

“I f***ing loved this movie! The movie theatre experience was unmatched but I’m excited to watch it at home again. The hate for this movie is unjustified as f**k,” wrote one, with another sharing, “Watching it right now. I don't care what anyone else feels, I loved the movie in theatres and absolutely bawling right now. Loved Mohit Suri's musicals and love stories. And don't come at me saying Korean Remake, I know it.”

One wrote, “Funny how some people trashed #Saiyaara just because of a few dumb reels during its theatrical release. Hope they actually sit down and watch it now that it's on #Netflix”, with another sharing, “#Saiyaara Lovely. Intense. Deep. Emotional. Best lovestory in recent times. both leads were excellent. Old bollywood just came like that in this film. Still not able to forget some scenes. Excellent.”

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara became a surprise blockbuster starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It shattered records, grossing over ₹500 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing Indian romantic film ever. The film tells the story of a struggling and troubled musician, Krissh Kapoor, who meets an aspiring journalist and a poet, Vaani Batra (played by Aneet Padda). As they work together, they fall in love with each other. Varun Badola essayed role of Ahaan aka 'Krish Kapoor's father.

The story shows whether they unite in the end. The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Alam Khan and Shann Groverr. The music was also well-received, with the title song becoming a chartbuster globally and entering the Billboard Hot 200 chart in the top 10. The film was released on July 18.