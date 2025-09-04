Saiyaara final box office collection: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday film ends run at 570 cr; beats 3 Idiots, Dunki, Sultan

The theatrical run of Saiyaara, this year's most sensational Hindi film, has finally come to an end seven weeks after its release. The film, which introduced newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, broke several box office records during its run and ended up just shy of the ₹600 crore mark. However, it still managed to beat several all-time blockbusters along the way. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Saiyaara final box office collection

Saiyaara spent 48 days in the theatres, earning ₹329.25 crore net in India. This makes it the 14th highest-grossing Hindi film in the domestic market, beating some past heavyweights like Salman Khan's Sultan ( ₹300 crore), Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat ( ₹302 crore), and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹260 crore).

Overseas, Saiyaara earned $19.5 million, a healthy number for a non-superstar-led Hindi film. This has taken the film's worldwide gross to an even ₹570 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year behind Chhaava. This ₹570-crore gross is higher than the final numbers of recent hits like Dunki ( ₹455 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai ( ₹558 crore), and Brahmastra ( ₹431 crore), as well as many all-time blockbusters such as 3 Idiots ( ₹460 crore) and Chennai Express ( ₹422 crore).

The records Saiyaara broke

During its theatrical run, Saiyaara became the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema, beating Kabir Singh's lifetime haul of ₹377 crore. It is also the highest-grossing film featuring debutants in the lead, bettering the ₹109-crore mark set by Student of the Year in 2012.

All about Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshay Widhani, Saiyaara is the love story of a temperamental singer (Ahaan) and a songwriter (Aneet). The film was praised by critics and loved by audiences alike. It also stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Alam Khan, and Shaan Grover in pivotal roles.