Aneet Padda enjoys karaoke night as she reunites with her Bad Girls Don't Cry best friend Lhakyila during Nepal trip

Bollywood actor Aneet Padda is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Saiyaara, which has made her an overnight sensation. Before this, she earned praise for her performance in the series Big Girls Don’t Cry, and recently reunited with one of her co-stars from the show for a fun vacation in Nepal. Aneet Padda reuintes with Bad Girls Don't Cry co-star Lhakyila.

Aneet Padda and Lhakyila's Nepal trip

On Monday, actor Lhakyila took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos offering a glimpse into her trip with Aneet. In one of the photos, Aneet could be seen warmly hugging her as they posed against the backdrop of the Buddha Stupa in Kathmandu. Another slide showed the duo enjoying karaoke night, while another captured them exploring the streets of Nepal and shopping. Sharing the pictures, Tenzin wrote: “Special one @aneetpadda_. No words, only love for this star. Also, I made her trip 100% worth it I promise.”

Fans were delighted to see their reunion. One comment read, “Our JC and Roohi.” Another wrote, “The meet-up I was waiting for.” Someone else added, “Roohi and JC reunited. Look at both of you, how cute!” Another fan commented, “Yes besties together. Can’t wait for season 2.” While another wrote, “This looks like the endgame.” One more added, “Seeing you both together brings back memories.”

About Big Girls Don't Cry

In Big Girls Don’t Cry, Aneet and Lhakyila portrayed best friends. The coming-of-age drama followed six teenage girls — Roohi, JC, Ludo, Pluggy, Kavya and Noor — as they navigated struggles, friendships, infatuations and the adventures of school life. The series, featuring Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika, Lhakyila, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi and Afrah Sayed, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Aneet was most recently seen in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which marked the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Pandey. The film has become the highest-grossing romantic drama in Indian cinema, collecting ₹569.75 crore worldwide.