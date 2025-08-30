Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 1: Sidharth, Janhvi film no match for Saiyaara, earns less than Jaat

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 01:22 pm IST

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection has touched just ₹10 crore on its opening day. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's attempt to keep the revival romance at the box office alive does not seem to be panning out as planned. Their recent release, Param Sundari, has had a lukewarm start, failing to enter double figures at the domestic market. Internationally, too, the film hasn't done much better.

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 1: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra star in this cross-cultural romance.

Param Sundari worldwide box office update

According to Sacnilk, Param Sundari opened at 7.25 crore net ( 8.70 crore gross) in India on its release day. The film began on a slow note, with just 8% occupancy in the morning shows, but it increased to over 19% by night shows, giving the film a day 1 occupancy rate of just shy of 13%.

Internationally, trade estimates put Param Sundari's earnings at a measly $150K ( 1.30 crore approximately). This puts the film's day 1 box office worldwide haul at 10 crore. Given that the film lacks A-listers and is a love story, a slow start was expected. But the film has still underperformed from its predicted day 1 worldwide haul of 12-15 crore.

Param Sundari vs Saiyaara

The big success story for romantic dramas in Bollywood this year has been Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. Despite starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film opened at 21.50 crore in India and almost 30 crore gross worldwide in July. Param Sundari has managed just one-third of that amount.

In fact, a worrying sign is that Param Sundari's collections are even below Sunny Deol's Jaat, which was called an underperformer. The action thriller had grossed over 13 crore worldwide on its opening day earlier this year.

All about Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance between a Punjabi boy and a Malayali girl, played by Sidharth and Janhvi, respectively. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the rom-com also stars Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor.

