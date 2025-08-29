Ahaan Panday shares what made him happy post Saiyaara’s release; Aneet Padda reveals he prayed for her to get the film

When Saiyaara released, fans expected lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to set out on a promotional spree, like other actors do. This would have given audiences a chance to get to know the newcomers better. However, director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films decided against it, because they wanted the film’s content and the performances to speak for themselves. After Saiyaara emerged as a blockbuster hit, Aneet and Ahaan became heartthrobs across the nation. As a result, fans couldn’t get enough and eagerly waited for the stars to open up about their experience of shooting their debut film. Well, Ahaan and Aneet’s first ever interview is finally here! Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday(The Hollywood Reporter India)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ahaan Panday opened up about what made him happy as an artiste after the release of his debut film Saiyaara. He was quoted saying, “One thing that made me very happy is that very rarely as an artiste does your work speak first... for the first time, in a long time has a film come first, and as an artiste that's the best thing you could ask for.” Well, audiences fell in love with his character Krish Kapoor and then went on to dig up his old videos on social media, ending up crushing on Ahaan. So this is definitely a victory.

Aneet Padda, on the other hand, opened up about a sweet moment she and Ahaan shared before she signed Saiyaara. Aneet revealed, “When I was auditioning for Saiyaara, Ahaan had taken me to Mount Mary Church and we’d lit a candle and sat in the car. I asked him, ‘What did you wish for?’ He looked at me and asked, ‘What did you wish for?’ A week later, I got the call that I’d gotten the role, and he said, ‘Of course, I’d wished that you’d get the role!’”

These two are adorable! Fans are now eagerly waiting for Ahaan and Aneet to sign their next project.