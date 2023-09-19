World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Alzheimer's disease is a condition where the brain starts to shrink, and the brain cells starts to die. This leads to significant memory loss, cognitive decline, loss of ability to do daily tasks and changes a person's ability to function properly. Alzheimer's disease is a serious condition and requires immediate treatment and supervision. Every year, World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated to create awareness about this disease and the importance of early treatment. Signs, prevention and treatment options are explored on this day and people come closer to learn about the disease together.

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As we gear up to observe this important day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

ALSO READ: Anti-inflammatory medicine might work well in Alzheimer's treatment: Study

Date:

Every year, World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated on September 21. This year, the day will be observed on Thursday.

History:

Alzheimer's Disease International is an organisation that was founded back in 1984 to support Alzheimer's patients throughout the world and provide them with the right treatment. In 1994, World Alzheimer's Day was introduced in Edinburgh to commemorate ten years of Alzheimer's Disease International. Since then, World Alzheimer's Day has been celebrated all over the world on September 21.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Alzheimer's Day is 'Never too early, never too late'. "The Never too early, never too late campaign aims to underscore the pivotal role of identifying risk factors and adopting proactive risk reduction measures to delay, and potentially even prevent, the onset of dementia. This includes ongoing risk reduction strategies for individuals who have already received a diagnosis," wrote Alzheimer's Disease International. This day is observed to educate people about the causes, symptoms and the treatment options of the disease. Myths related to Alzheimer's Disease is also busted on this day, and people come together to learn and support people and families afflicted with Alzheimer's disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON