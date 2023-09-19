News / Lifestyle / Health / World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Date, history, significance

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Date, history, significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Sep 19, 2023 06:30 PM IST

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: From history to theme and date, here's all that you need to know about World Alzheimer's Day.

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Alzheimer's disease is a condition where the brain starts to shrink, and the brain cells starts to die. This leads to significant memory loss, cognitive decline, loss of ability to do daily tasks and changes a person's ability to function properly. Alzheimer's disease is a serious condition and requires immediate treatment and supervision. Every year, World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated to create awareness about this disease and the importance of early treatment. Signs, prevention and treatment options are explored on this day and people come closer to learn about the disease together.

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)
World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to observe this important day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

ALSO READ: Anti-inflammatory medicine might work well in Alzheimer's treatment: Study

Date:

Every year, World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated on September 21. This year, the day will be observed on Thursday.

History:

Alzheimer's Disease International is an organisation that was founded back in 1984 to support Alzheimer's patients throughout the world and provide them with the right treatment. In 1994, World Alzheimer's Day was introduced in Edinburgh to commemorate ten years of Alzheimer's Disease International. Since then, World Alzheimer's Day has been celebrated all over the world on September 21.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Alzheimer's Day is 'Never too early, never too late'. "The Never too early, never too late campaign aims to underscore the pivotal role of identifying risk factors and adopting proactive risk reduction measures to delay, and potentially even prevent, the onset of dementia. This includes ongoing risk reduction strategies for individuals who have already received a diagnosis," wrote Alzheimer's Disease International. This day is observed to educate people about the causes, symptoms and the treatment options of the disease. Myths related to Alzheimer's Disease is also busted on this day, and people come together to learn and support people and families afflicted with Alzheimer's disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out