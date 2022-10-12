World Arthritis Day 2022: Foods to eat and avoid in arthritis

World Arthritis Day 2022: World Arthritis Day, an annual celebration dedicated to spread awareness around rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases is celebrated on October 12 every day. Arthritis, the inflammatory joint disorder impacts joints and other connective tissues, and cause unbearable pain. Though treatment isn't available for the disease, early diagnosis can help manage symptoms. The theme for World Arthritis Day this year is - "it's in your hands, take action” and aims to encourage people with arthritis, their caregivers, families, and others to avail every opportunity to take action to improve their lifestyle. Nutrition and physical activity can be of great importance in a disease like arthritis. Elimination of inflammatory foods and addition of healthy and nutritious food items can improve well-being of people with arthritis. (Also read: World Arthritis Day 2022: Ayurveda expert on herbs and remedies to manage arthritis)

"Several studies suggest that dietary interventions, such as eliminating certain foods and beverages may reduce symptom severity in people with inflammatory arthritis, as well as improve their overall quality of life," says Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder- Food Darzee.

"Arthritis sufferers can benefit from anti-inflammatory diets, which include foods like green leafy vegetables and other coloured vegetables. An exclusion diet is the most effective method for determining the offending items that cause inflammation. Baseline foods, such as greens, sweet potatoes, and quinoa, are the first step in this process because they create minimal inflammation," says Dr. Anant Pandhare, Medical Director- Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, BAVP.

Below are some foods and beverages to eat and avoid as per Dr Bhargava and Dr Pandhare if you have arthritis:

FOODS TO AVOID IN ARTHRITIS

• Added sugar: You must limit your sugar intake if you have arthritis. Avoid added sugars that are found in foods such as candy, ice cream, soda, etc., including less obvious ones like barbecue sauce.

• Fried meat, prepared frozen food, baked products, pre-packaged meals, and snacks are all bad for those with arthritis, thus they should be avoided.

• Processed and red meats: Some research links red meat and processed meat to inflammation and can increase arthritis symptoms. Just as the protein in milk and dairy products can irritate the tissue around joints, the saturated fats in red meat can promote inflammation and elevate cholesterol levels.

• Consuming excessive amounts of corn, safflower, sunflower, peanut, and soy oils, which are rich in omega-6 fatty acids, can hurt the health of people with arthritis.

• Saturated fats and Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are both prevalent in mayonnaise, margarine, cream cheese, butter, and cheese, all of which are best avoided. Consumption of these items should be limited because they promote inflammation.

• Alcohol: Alcohol is known to worsen arthritis symptoms. Therefore, anyone with arthritis symptoms should restrict or avoid alcohol.

• Vegetable oils: Diets high in omega-6 fats and low in omega-3 fats may worsen the symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

• Inflammation and joint pain have been shown to worsen with regular egg eating. Egg yolks are inflammatory because they contain high levels of arachidonic acid. Eggs contain saturated fat, which has been linked to joint pain and is best consumed in less quantity.

• Foods high in salt: Avoid consuming foods such as cheese, canned soup, shrimp, pizza, and processed items.

FOODS TO EAT IN ARTHRITIS

Many foods can ease inflammation and may help relieve some of the joint pain associated with this health condition. Below mentioned are some of the must-have foods if you have arthritis:

• Fatty fish: It is high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D which are known for reducing inflammation and the severity of arthritis symptoms.

• Garlic: It has been found that garlic possesses anti-inflammatory properties and eating it may reduce the risk of osteoarthritis. On-going research suggests that consuming ginger turmeric and garlic is related to a lower risk of developing osteoarthritis due to its anti-inflammatory effects.

• Ginger: Ginger has been shown to decrease the symptoms of arthritis.

• Broccoli: Broccoli contains sulforaphane which is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and helps if you have arthritis.

• Walnuts: It is high in omega-3 fatty acids which may alleviate arthritis symptoms as well as inflammation.

