World Arthritis Day 2022: What are the first signs of arthritis in hands; know from expert

World Arthritis Day 2022: Waking up with painful, stiff and swollen joints that make your daily chores difficult isn't a pleasant feeling. People suffering from arthritis not only fear flare-ups that could last for days and weeks together but also their worsening bone and joint health with each passing day. It is important to recognise initial signs of arthritis for the effective treatment and advice on the right lifestyle changes. Hands often become a victim of arthritis and the symptoms begin with stiffness in the joints in the morning and appearance of small, bump-like swellings. The mobility of the area is also affected. Experts say early action is important to prevent deterioration of bones and joints. (Also read: Diabetes to arthritis; 5 chronic diseases that can lead to depression)

WHY HAND ARTHRITIS IS COMMON

"There are many joints in your hands therefore it’s a common site for arthritis to occur. Arthritis of the hand may cause pain, swelling, stiffness and deformity. With arthritis progressing, you may not be able to use your hands to manage everyday tasks as you once could. If left untreated, it may go worse over time. Therefore, it’s significant to recognize the early signs and symptoms of arthritis as early detection may help obtain effective treatment," says Dr Sumit Batra, Director Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

KINDS OF HAND ARTHRITIS

Different kinds of arthritis can affect your hands from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis to psoriatic arthritis and may affects you differently.

"Osteoarthritis of the hand may cause pain, stiffness and deformities of small joints. It usually affects the base of the thumb joint or the small joints closest to the fingertips. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes the joint lining to swell, leading to pain, stiffness and loss of function. It's an autoimmune disease in which your body’s immune system strikes its own healthy tissues. It usually affects the small joints of wrists and knuckle joints of fingers.

Psoriatic arthritis attacks your skin (psoriasis) and joints. Your fingers joints are swollen and you may also feel joint pain and stiffness," says Dr Batra.

EARLY SIGNS OF HAND ARTHRITIS

People suffering from hand arthritis may show the early signs and symptoms such as feeling stiffness in the joints especially in the morning, experience severe pain or ache in the affected area and swelling at the affected site(Unsplash)

The early symptoms of arthritis may vary depending on several factors like the kind of arthritis, age of the individual and the involved joints.

"People suffering from hand arthritis may show the early signs and symptoms such as feeling stiffness in the joints especially in the morning, experience severe pain or ache in the affected area and swelling at the affected site. The skin over the affected joint that may look red and inflamed. Patients sometimes experience a grating sensation or “popping” sound while moving joint, loss of function of the involved joint or loss of muscle mass at the damaged site. The appearance of small, bony bump-like swellings around the hand joints are known as Heberden nodes," says Dr Batra.

HAND ARTHRITIS: WHO ALL ARE AT RISK

While old people are more at risk of hand osteoarthritis, those above 30 are at increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. People with hand or finger injuries are also more susceptive of getting arthritis.

"Older people are more prone to develop osteo-arthritis in their hands which is commonly reported after the age of 50. Rheumatoid arthritis typically first presents among the people between the age of 35 and 50. Women and overweight people are also more likely to get arthritis in their hands. If you’ve had previous injuries to your hand, dislocated or broken any joints in your hands or fingers, you are at high risk of developing arthritis. People with inherited genes may also get affected by arthritis," says Dr Batra.

HAND ARTHRITIS: HOW TO GET DIAGNOSIS

The diagnosis of arthritis of the hand is done by examining your hand and X-rays. X-rays help in detecting loss of bone cartilage and formation of bone spurs. A blood test can also be recommended to diagnose rheumatoid arthritis.

TREATMENT OF HAND ARTHRITIS

"Treatment depends upon the type of arthritis, stage of arthritis, number of affected joints, your age, activity level and the side affected (if it's your dominant hand). For treatment options, you may be advised splinting/bracing, medications (Paracetamol, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, Corticosteroids or immunosuppressive drug. Sometimes local injections of steroids into the joints are helpful in controlling the symptoms," says Dr Batra.

"If nonsurgical treatment doesn’t yield positive outcomes and the cartilage at the ends of your bones has worn away, then surgery might be required. Arthrodesis (joint fusion surgery) stops movement at the joint but can reduce pain significantly. In Joint replacement (Arthroplasty), like other joint replacements, damaged joint surface is replaced with an artificial implant made of plastic, ceramics, silicone or metals. These implants allow some movement at the joints with pain relief.

Ongoing inflammation from arthritis is likely to lead tendons to rupture. If such an event takes place, a portion of a healthy tendon can be re-routed (tendon transfer) to restore your hand function," says the expert.

Things to keep in mind to keep you healthy:

• Eat balanced diet to nourish your body

• Avoid smoking as it raises your risk of arthritis.

• Control diabetes and cholesterol by modifying your lifestyle, diet and medication.

• Exercise regularly to keep muscles strong and joints flexible.

