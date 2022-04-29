World Asthma Day 2022: Fruits and vegetables that reduce asthma symptoms

World Asthma Day 2022: Asthma is a respiratory condition where the airways become narrow and swell up, which makes breathing difficult. Caused by reasons ranging from environmental to genetic factors, asthma triggers coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing. Medical treatments of asthma include using inhalers. However, there are a range of fruits and vegetables that can help in reducing asthma symptoms as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, H P Bharathi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institutes noted down the fruits and vegetables that should be consumed to reduce symptoms of asthma.

ALSO READ: Changes in airway cells cause genetic risk for asthma: Study

Bell Peppers/Beta-Carotene: High in vitamin C, bell peppers, bell peppers have high antioxidant and phytonutrient levels which contribute to good health.

Pomegranates: Loaded with fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin K and antioxidants, pomegranates help in preventing or delaying cell damage.

Apples: They are rich in fiber and antioxidants. They help in losing weight and bosting gut health. Apples also help in preventing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Green Beans: Green beans are loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, and of folic acid, calcium and fiber. They are important for maintaining strong, healthy bones and reducing the risk of fractures. Vitamin B present in green beans also help in reducing depression.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ginger: Rich in antioxidants, it helps in preventing stress and damaging the body’s DNA. It also helps in fighting chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and diseases of the lungs. It helps in promoting healthy aging.

Spinach: This superfood contains protein, iron, vitamins, minerals, potassium, magnesium, vitamin K, fiber, phosphorus, thiamine and vitamin E. It is important for skin, hair, and bone health. It also helps in reducing asthma symptoms.

Tomato juice: It is loaded with vitamin C, B vitamins, and potassium. Being a rich source of antioxidants, such as lycopene, it helps in reducing risk of heart diseases and some types of cancer.

Orange: Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they are a treasure trove of nutrients. It is also rich in Vitamin C and folate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avocado: Avocados are rich in healthy fats and fiber, magnesium, B6, vitamin C, vitamin E, folate. They help in preventing respiratory diseases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON