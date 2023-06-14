World Blood Donor Day 2023: Date, theme, importance; things to keep in mind before blood donation

Timely blood donation can save lives and help people recuperate from certain illnesses. Victims of accidents, natural disasters or those suffering from diseases like anaemia, leukaemia or kidney disease may benefit from the timely blood transfusions. This is the reason having safe and adequate blood is important for a nation's health care policy. WHO recommends that all activities related to collection of blood, testing, processing, storage and distribution be coordinated at the national level through effective organization and integrated blood supply networks. (Also read: World Blood Donor Day 2023: Surprising health benefits of donating blood)

Date of World Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donar Day is observed every year on June 14 and the important day was first recognised in 2004 by four international organizations including World Health Organization (WHO).(Freepik)

World Blood Donar Day is observed every year on June 14 and the important day was first recognised in 2004 by four international organizations including World Health Organization (WHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Federation of Blood Donor Organizations (IFBDO) and the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT). The event attempts to raise awareness around the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank the blood donors for taking efforts to donate blood and save lives.

Theme of World Blood Donor Day

The theme for this year's World Blood Donor Day is - “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." Blood has four main components - plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

Importance of Blood Donation

Blood helps transport oxygen and nutrients to the lungs, forms blood clots to prevent excess blood loss apart from performing many other important function. It is important to get access to safe blood free from infections and diseases and thus people who are in good health must donate blood regularly to not just help save lives and also transfusion dependent patients but also to avail all the benefits of donating blood for their own physical and mental health.

Things to keep in mind while donating blood

If you feel you are a healthy donor and want to go ahead with blood donation, Dr Sunita Kapoor, Director and Consultant Pathologist at City X-ray & Scan Clinic in an interview with HT Digital elaborates on things to keep in mind while donating blood.

It is essential to establish your eligibility before giving blood. A person must be between 18 and 60 years of age to donate blood. Your ability to donate depends on several factors, including your age, weight, general health, and any underlying medical issues.

Take care of your body in advance to maximize your donation experience. Make sure you've had a healthy supper and are well-rested. Water is the best fluid to consume in the 24 hours before the donation.

Learn about the blood donation procedure to allay any concerns or worries you may have. Typically, the procedure includes registration, a quick medical history form, a quick physical exam, and the actual blood donation.

It is important to resupply your body with resources after giving blood. Drink a lot of liquids, particularly water, to assist and replace the volume lost during the donation process. For a few hours, desist from strenuous physical activity, and weightlifting. To boost your energy levels, eat a nutritious snack.

Immediately after donating blood, be mindful of your health. Some people may experience transient side effects like light-headedness, dizziness, or bruising where the needle was inserted. Usually, these signs end on their own.

