World Contraception Day 2023: Date, history, significance; types of contraceptives

World Contraception Day is an annual observation that falls on September 26 every day. The day is all about spreading awareness around the importance of contraception to foster a culture of empowerment where couples have to freedom to make choice for themselves as to when they want to become parents. It is important to make women aware how they can avoid unplanned motherhood. In addition to family planning, contraception also prevents HIV AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections. Contraception or birth control is used to prevent pregnancies. Condom, birth control pills, emergency contraceptive pills), IUCD’s (Intra Uterine Contraceptive Devices) like Copper T and injectable contraceptives are some of popular contraceptives. (Also read: Different contraceptive methods for women and men)

Date and history

In addition to family planning, contraception also prevents HIV AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.

World Contraception Day was first observed in 2007 on September 26 by 10 worldwide family planning agencies to spread awareness about contraception and to help couples decide when they can start a family.

Significance

Use of contraception can reduce maternal mortality by over 40%. Apart from the choice and freedom it offers, contraception can also help fight HIV and AIDS apart from other sexually transmitted infections. Contraception can also help shape the future of girls who can pursue education, build career and succeed in their career as they can prevent an unplanned motherhood. This can also help them have more control over their bodies.

The use of contraception can also reduce chances of maternal death and disability, newborn and child mortality and morbidity, unintended pregnancies, and abortion.

Types of contraceptives

Hormonal contraceptive methods: Oral pills or implants, patches or vaginal rings are common contraceptive methods. They release small amounts of one or more hormones which prevent ovulation.

Intrauterine devices (IUDs): These devices are inserted into the uterus where they release either a copper component or a small amount of a hormone (Levnorgesterol) to prevent the sperm from reaching the egg.

Emergency contraception: It is possible to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or if contraception has failed, either with a pill or with an IUD. There is a five-day window for this.

Condoms: Male condoms sheath a penis. Female condoms fit loosely inside a vagina. Both form a barrier that prevent sperm and egg from meeting.

Sterilization: Considered a permanent method that blocks sperm in men and eggs in women. Voluntary and informed choice is essential.

Lactational amenorrhea method: A temporary method of contraception for new mothers whose monthly bleeding has not returned. During this period, eggs are not released and so pregnancy cannot occur.