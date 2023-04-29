World Dance Day 2023: How dance can help you stay active and healthy as you age

World Dance Day 2023: Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and shake off your worries, because it's World Dance Day! Today, we celebrate the universal language of movement and the way it brings people together from all corners of the globe. Dance has been a part of human expression for as long as we can remember, from ancient tribal rituals to modern-day performances. It's a universal language that speaks to our souls, expressing emotions and telling stories in ways that words simply cannot. From traditional folk dances to modern hip-hop and ballet, dance has the power to express emotion, tell stories, and even transcend language barriers.

From improving balance to reducing stress, there are many benefits of incorporating dance into our lives.(Freepik )

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Geeta Chandran, Classical dancer and Padma Shree awardee, says, "The classical dances of India approach learning much beyond mere physical activities. While the body is undoubtedly the prime instrument for the dance, dance pedagogy integrates invaluable lessons of culture, history and philosophy that are taught and analysed through an empowering lens that radically opens the minds of the students. While the wonderment as the physical body is pushed to its maximum potential, there are other subliminal learnings that enhance the crucial body-mind connection, that is the basic premise of Indian classical dance. Classical dance skilfully weaves abstract notions of Joy, Beauty, Values, Aspirations, Myth and Spirituality."

She further adds, "Through the teaching-learning process, students of classical dance unravel the complex inter-linkages between the classical dance tradition with other disciplines: Philosophy, Ritual, Religion, Myths, Ancient texts, Poetry, Literature, Art (Painting and Sculpture), Cultural Studies, Yoga, Handicrafts and Handlooms and Beauty and Aesthetics. The classical dance journey thus becomes a live voyage of learning multiple skills."

Geeta has highlighted various skills that one can acquire through classical dance, and how they can contribute to an individual's physical and mental wellness:

Physical communication through physical movement

Creativity through rhythm

Bhava and Expression

Proportion and Aesthetics

Understanding and exploration of internal spaces

Advantages of dancing for physical health:

1. Active body is a healthy body.

2. Dance makes the body flexible and helps the body speak a very aesthetic language.

3. Dance works both major and minor muscle sets in a very methodical fashion.

4. Dance works on good posture which in turn helps in overall body fitness.

5. Dance builds strong spines and builds excellent stamina.

Mental health benefits of dance:

1. Daily dancing keeps the brain alive and well-oiled.

2. The rush of completing physical tasks is highly fulfilling.

3. Dance builds memory and teaches one to be in the present moment.

4. Sequencing in dance keeps our brain razor-sharp and alert.

5. Dance triggers emotional well-being because of the release of certain hormones that help us in staying happy.

6. The performative aspect of the dance helps in enhanced self-worth, which in turn keeps goading one towards fresh goals and perfection.

