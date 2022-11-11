World Diabetes Day 2022: 5 amazing seeds to control your blood sugar levels

When it comes to managing diabetes, it is always advised to add low GI foods to your diet that prevent sudden sugar spikes. Eating non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, green leafy veggies, carrots and fruits like oranges, apples, berries, whole grains and protein are a crucial part of a healthy diabetes diet as they have the right nutrients and help improve glucose tolerance. How you make your food and what you add to your preparation can also add to the nutritional value of a meal. Fenugreek seeds and ajwain seeds aid in slowing down absorption of carbs and prevent sugar levels to shoot suddenly. Apart from that there are certain seeds you can add to your cereals, smoothies or snacks that can keep you full for long and curb unhealthy cravings. (Also read: Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar that appear on skin)

Urvashi Agarwal, Nutritionist, Integrative Health Coach, Hormonal Health Specialist suggests 5 seeds that can help manage diabetes .

1. Methi Seeds (Fenugreek Seeds): The soluble fibre found in fenugreek seeds called as "Galactomannan," is a crucial ingredient that slows down the rate of digestion and absorption of carbs. In turn, this lowers blood glucose levels in diabetics and enhances glucose tolerance.

2. Ajwain Seeds (Carom Seeds): They can be used to manage diabetes because of their high fibre content, which helps to stabilise blood sugar levels. Additionally, the seeds have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, and they help speed up metabolism. These advantages can encourage weight loss, which is beneficial for managing diabetes.

3. Sabja Seeds (Basil Seeds): They contain a lot of fibre. In several studies, diabetes patients were frequently given sabja seeds right before meals, which prevented the blood glucose surge. Sabja seeds were found really effective in preserving blood sugar levels in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

4. Alsi Seeds (Flax Seeds): They are incredibly beneficial for us. They contain loads of insoluble fibre, which assists body’s blood sugar levels as well as takes care of our gut health. According to a recent study, flaxseeds have a higher chance of reducing the prevalence of type 1 as well as type 2 diabetes. This is because of flax lignan present in them.

5. Kaddu Seeds (Pumpkin Seeds): Packed with compounds like Trigonelline (TRG), Nicotinic acid (NA), and D-chiro-inositol (DCI), pumpkin seeds are very good for diabetic patients. They also contain protein, dietary fibre, omega-6 fats and magnesium which are good for diabetes management.

So, include these seeds in your daily diet to counter diabetes, and live stress free.

