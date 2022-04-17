World Haemophilia Day: Yoga asanas to beat the health condition

World Haemophilia Day: A bleeding disorder, Haemophilia leads to the inability of the blood to clot. When we get a cut or a bruise, normally the clotting factors of the blood mix with the platelets to make the blood sticky, forming clot and stopping the blood loss. However, in case of Haemophilia, the blood does not clot normally, leading to excessive bleeding. Every year, April 17 is celebrated as World Haemophilia day to create awareness on Haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. It is also observed to bring people suffering with Haemophilia worldwide, together.

Yoga is believed to one of the most effective cures for Haemophilia. As yoga comes with multiple health benefits such as enhancing flexibility, strength and stability, while making for a low impact workout, it leads to reduced bleeding as well/ In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yoga expert Akshar pointed out six yoga positions which can help in beating Haemophilia.

1) Balasana – Child’s Pose

2) Sukhasana – Happy Pose

3) Vajrasana

4) Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

5) Marjariasana Variation

6) Shavasana (Anandasana)

Akshar further noted down the health benefits of performing yoga on a regular basis, which helps in beating Haemophilia. “Restful postures like Sukhasana, Balasana, Anadasana helps in stretching out and opening up the body, relieves stress, while, Vinyasa and Power Vinyasa yoga with breathing helps in boosting stamina and energy levels. Yoga can easily be modified to enhance well-being and overall health conditions.”

Yoga also helps in strengthening the body and relaxing the mind, further leading to a positive approach to life and having the strength to deal with chronic pain. “By combining asanas and breathing techniques, practitioners and patients can focus on more positive healing through the resiliency of the mind. This increases one’s ability to cope with chronic pain,” he added. When incorporated into the daily fitness routine, yoga relaxes the mind and soothes the body of pain and stress.

