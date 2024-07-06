A 2013 study on Examining the Possible Functions of Kissing in Romantic Relationships, revealed, “Romantic kissing may be utilised in human sexual relationships to evaluate aspects of a potential mate’s suitability, to mediate feelings of attachment between pair-bonded individuals, or to facilitate arousal and initiate sexual relations. Kissing serves a useful mate-assessment function, generally seen as more important in long-term relationship contexts (but particularly so by women), and kissing frequency was found to be related to relationship satisfaction.” International Kissing Day 2024: Weight loss and other health benefits of kissing (Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on International Kissing Day this July 06, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali, shared, “Kissing has numerous psychological benefits. It can reduce the level of stress hormones in our body, thereby promoting oxytocin and dopamine levels that brings out the feelings of pleasure and bonding. It also enhances the bond of trust and security between the partners. It also fosters a sense of closeness and emotional well-being. Therefore, regular kissing has been associated with better mood, stress reduction and improved self-esteem.”

However, did you know that apart from psychological factors like enhancing your mood and strengthening your bond, kissing also improves health -- both mental and physical?

1. Weight loss:

According to some studies, you can burn as much as 26 calories per minute. That's over 100 calories in less than five minutes or you can burn anywhere from 2 to 26 calories per minute depending on how passionate your kiss is. It may not be directly linked with weight loss but it will definitely keep you calm and low on stress, in turn helping you stay happy.

2. Heart health benefits:

Did you know, kissing your partner can reduce your chances of heart attack? Yes, you read that right! According to experts, the act of kissing can in fact bring benefits of a workout since making out can regulate your heartbeat, help lower your blood pressure, improve blood flow which boosts your overall well-being and help in blood-vessel dilation which could ease your pain.

3. Dental hygiene:

Dating guru Jacob Lucas shared with Fruity Slots, “Saliva contains many substances that can fight bacteria or viruses. As passionate kissing often increases the flow of our saliva, that can help to keep our mouths, teeth and gums healthier. It also boasts our immunity as kissing exposes us to the potential germs lurking in another person's mouth and equips our bacteria with the ability to fight them off.” Kissing boosts saliva secretion which helps in fighting plaques and cavities as the extra saliva washes bacteria off your teeth, helping to break down oral plaque, said Mathew Messina, DDS, a private practice dentist in Fairview Park, Ohio and consumer advisor for the American Dental Association. “Still, I would not go around advocating kissing after meals instead of brushing,” he added.

4. Toning facial muscles:

Looking for a natural facelift of sorts? Kissing can stimulate over 30 facial muscles and regular kissing is a workout for your face and neck. Working out your facial muscles can also up collagen production, contributing to firmer, younger-looking skin. The blood circulation helps with a healthy glow too!

5. Relief from allergy:

Kissing is said to provide significant relief from hives and other allergic reactions associated with pollen and household dust mites as stress is known to worsen allergic reactions but the effect of kissing may help to reduce stress and the allergic responses that follow it.