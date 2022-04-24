World Malaria Day 2022: Health expert shares 3 kitchen remedies to fight malaria

Since no single tool is available to solve the problem of malaria, World Malaria Day is marked by World Health Organization each year on 25 April to underscore the collective energy and commitment of the global malaria community in uniting around the common goal of a world free of malaria. According to the WHO, “Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the 5 parasite species that cause malaria in humans, 2 pose the greatest threat – P. falciparum and P. vivax. Fever, headache and chills are usually the first symptoms of malaria that appear 10–15 days after the infective mosquito bite but may be mild and difficult to recognize however, if left untreated, P. falciparum malaria can reportedly lead to severe illness and death within a period of 24 hours.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mickey Mehta, Celebrity Holistic Healer and Lifestyle Coach, asserted that any body, mind, spirit which maintains hygiene in totality will not attract any kind of mosquitoes and ants in its orbit. He said, “Cleanliness of breath, body and mind, by the way of meditation, neutralises all the negativity, especially the psychological ill feelings, resentment, emotional hurt, pain etc.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “Our body can certainly have high level of resistance against malaria but we need to do a lot of fasting. Fasting promotes macrophagy. Macrophagy is where our germs, bacteria's and viruses can get consumed by our internal mechanism of cleansing repair, restore, rejuvenate and regenerate. So intermittent fasting, which is autophagy, has to be done or minimum meals have to be consume at 8 hour intervals with only two meals submaximal.”

Dr Mickey Mehta listed 3 kitchen remedies to fight malaria. These include:

1. Neem - Chewing neem leaves or boiling them and having neem paani or soaking neem leaves overnight and having that water, helps because it has great cleansing shudhikaran properties of removing oxidative stress to fight the free radicals which give rise to diseases and germs which compromise our immunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Coriander - Dhaniya pani or coriander leaves can be chewed or eaten in raita (curd), or in chaas (buttermilk) or can be had in soups.

3. Giloy - Guduchi inturn, which we call giloy, is extremely important and can be consumed in tablet or capsule or guduchi kadha or guduchi rishta form as it helps in fighting malaria.