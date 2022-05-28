World No Tobacco Day 2022: Passive smoking? You are at risk of these deadly diseases

Not smoking a single cigarette in your life may not prevent you from the many diseases that a smoker could get from heart diseases to respiratory troubles, if you are breathing in second-hand smoke which contains many toxic and carcinogenic substances. From a passer-by to a family member, anyone who is around a smoker, could be exposed to second-hand smoke. Coughing, headaches, sore throats and eye and nasal irritation are some of the short-term effects of passive smoking but the long-term effects are much more deadly. From lung cancer, heart disease to stroke, constant exposure to passive smoking could put you at risk of many deadly diseases. (Also read: World No Tobacco Day: Cancer to infertility; how consuming tobacco can take a toll on your health)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Passive smoking means breathing in other people’s tobacco smoke. When someone smokes a cigarette, most of the smoke is exhaled and goes into the air, where anyone nearby can breathe it. Second-hand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, hundreds of which are toxic and carcinogenic.

Who is more at risk of second-hand smoking

"Many people are vulnerable to the dangers of second-hand smoke particularly those who are exposed regularly for prolonged periods, especially the family members and colleagues of the active smokers. The second-hand smoke could be a problem at home, workplace, public places and even in your car," says Dr Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. Dr Goel also talks about risks of second-hand smoking.

Risks of second-hand smoking

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Exposure to second-hand smoke increases risk of developing heart disease by 25–30% and developing stroke by 20-30%.

- Second-hand smoke causes lung cancer in people who have never smoked by 20-30%. Second-hand smoke also causes cancer of sinuses, throat, breast and stomach.

- Certain childhood cancers are also linked to passive smoking such as lymphoma, leukemia and brain tumours.

- The passive smoking also increases risks of sinusitis, bronchial asthma, recurrent chest infections and chronic obstructive airway diseases.

- Smoking by women during pregnancy increases the risk for sudden infantile death syndrome (SIDS). Pregnant women may experience miscarriage or premature delivery.

- Studies show that children whose parents smoke have impairment in their lungs much earlier in their life and they get more bronchitis, asthma and pneumonia as compared to children who do not breathe second-hand smoke. There is impairment in their learning ability, increased risk of brain tumours and development of behavioural problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How can I treat inhalation of second-hand smoke

"There is no treatment for breathing in second-hand smoke. But you can reduce the danger by moving away from the smoker, keeping your home and office a smoke-free zone, not letting fellow colleagues to smoke in your car," says Dr Goel.

How can I protect myself and my family from passive smoking

The best way to protect your family from second-hand smoke is to quit smoking yourself by joining a quit smoking program under the supervision of a trained healthcare worker.

• Make sure caretakers at homes do not smoke.

• Eat at smokefree restaurants.

• Avoid indoor public places that allow smoking.

• Teach your children to stay away from second-hand smoke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Patronise workplace with no-smoking policy.

• Penalty for smoking in public places

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter