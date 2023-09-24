World Pharmacists Day 2023: Healthcare plays a significant role in everyone's life. From guidance stated for the medicinal dose and usage to ensuring the availability of medicines for the patients, pharmacists play an important role in society, and ensure that everyone has access to safe medication. Every year, World Pharmacists Day is celebrated to honour the medical professionals who always go the extra mile to ensure that the medicines are provided to the people in need, and they know how to take the medication in proper dosage. In improving the healthcare industry and the overall medical system, pharmacists play a significant role.

World Pharmacists Day 2023: Date, history, significance

As we gear up to celebrate World Pharmacists Day, here are a few things to keep in mind about the special day:

Date:

Every year, World Pharmacists Day is celebrated on September 25. This year, World Pharmacists Day will be celebrated on Monday.

History:

In 2009, at World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Istanbul, Turkey, World Pharmacists Day was announced to be celebrated by The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council. The same day in 1912, The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council was established. Since then, World Pharmacists Day has been celebrated on September 25. " The FIP World Pharmacists Day campaign is an opportunity for pharmacy to celebrate its achievements in supporting societies, but also to make its value and further potential in improving health known," wrote The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council on their official website.

Significance:

On this day, people are made aware of the significant role played by pharmacists in ensuring proper healthcare facilities to be provided to each and everyone. Their contribution to global health and their value in society is recognised and honoured on this special day. The best way to celebrate this day is by recognising the effort of the pharmacists and thanking them for doing what they are doing for us.

