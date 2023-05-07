World Thalassaemia Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme

World Thalassaemia Day 2023: Thalassaemia is a inherited disorder where the oxygen-carrying proteins in the blood – also known as haemoglobin – and red blood cells are lesser than normal. This further leads to fatigue, weakness and slow growth of the body. While mild forms of the disorder may not require treatment, the serious forms may need blood transfusion or donor stem-cell transplant. It is important to understand the disorder, how it is inherited and how it affects the body to plan the treatment options. To create more awareness regarding the disorder, World Thalassaemia Day is celebrated every year.

(Shutterstock)

As we gear up to celebrate Thalassaemia for this year and create more awareness regarding this disease, here are a few things to know about this day:

Date:

This year, World Thalassaemia Day will be celebrated on May 8, every year, organisations do workshops and programmes to create awareness about the disorder and explore the treatment options.

Theme:

This year, the theme of World Thalassemia Day is ‘Be aware. Share. Care.’ It is an open call to work with global communities in raising awareness about Thalassemia and its possible treatment options.

History:

Panos Englezos, President and Founder of Thalassemia International Federation created this day in 1994 in the memory of his son George and other Thalassemia patients who fought the disease bravely. Since then, every year, World Thalassemia Day is celebrated on May 8.

Significance:

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder which is inherited by the children from their parents. On this day, the myths surrounding the disorder are debunked and proper information is spread among the public. Organisations and global communities work together to make Thalassemia treatment accessible for everyone, irrespective of any factors. It is also advised to consult a doctor before getting married to a Thalassemia patient, to ensure that further health issues do not prop up later.

