Worried about respiratory health? Pulmonologist shares 5 simple habits to keep lungs healthy

The lungs are one of the most vital organs in the human body that work continuously to supply oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from the tissues. Yet we often tend to pay less attention to lung health, especially while leading busy lives in the city.

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On the occasion of World Lung Day, which was observed on September 25, pulmonologist Dr Pankaj Chhabra shared five simple habits with HT Lifestyle that can help keep the lungs healthy.

“While some lung conditions cannot always be prevented, the habits can help protect lung function and reduce the risk of respiratory problems,” he noted. They are listed as follows.

1. Avoid smoking and second-hand smoke

According to Dr Chhabra, smoking is one of the biggest preventable causes of lung damage. Tobacco smoke contains thousands of chemicals that can irritate and damage the airways and lung tissue over time, increasing the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and other respiratory conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} “Avoiding cigarettes, beedis, hookah, and other forms of tobacco is important. It is equally important to minimise exposure to second-hand smoke, particularly for children, older adults and people with asthma,” advised the pulmonologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Avoiding cigarettes, beedis, hookah, and other forms of tobacco is important. It is equally important to minimise exposure to second-hand smoke, particularly for children, older adults and people with asthma,” advised the pulmonologist. {{/usCountry}}

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Both active and passive smoking are injurious to lung health.

2. Keep indoor air clean

Dr Chhabra cautioned that indoor air quality can have a significant impact on respiratory health. Dust, mould, strong cleaning chemicals, incense smoke, and cooking fumes can irritate the airways.

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“Ensure good ventilation while cooking, clean dusty surfaces regularly and address dampness or mould promptly,” he suggested. “Air purifiers may help reduce certain airborne particles, but they should complement, and not replace, ventilation and source control.”

3. Stay physically active

Regular physical activity helps improve overall cardiovascular and respiratory fitness, pointed out Dr Chhabra. Walking, cycling, swimming, or other moderate activities can help the body use oxygen more efficiently and maintain exercise capacity.

“Adults should aim for regular physical activity according to their age and health status,” he stated. “People with existing lung or heart conditions should discuss an appropriate exercise plan with their doctor.”

4. Protect yourself from outdoor pollution and infections

For people living in cities in particular, Dr Chhabra suggested avoiding prolonged outdoor exertion, particularly near heavy traffic, on days when air pollution is high. “If outdoor exposure is unavoidable, following local air-quality advisories can help reduce exposure,” he stated.

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“During respiratory infection seasons, hand hygiene, good ventilation and staying away from people who are acutely unwell can reduce the spread of infections,” continued the pulmonologist. “Appropriate vaccinations, including influenza and other recommended vaccines, can also provide protection for eligible individuals.”

5. Do not ignore persistent respiratory symptoms

In the words of Dr Chhabra, “A persistent cough, unexplained breathlessness, wheezing, chest discomfort or coughing up blood should not be dismissed as a routine problem. Early evaluation can help identify conditions such as asthma, COPD, infections or other lung disorders.”

He also advised people with ongoing symptoms, a history of smoking, or significant occupational exposure to seek medical advice when experiencing respiratory discomfort rather than self-medicating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Pankaj Chhabra is the director and head of Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad. He has over 20 years of clinical experience.