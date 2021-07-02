Yasmin Karachiwala's beginner friendly exercises to get fit, improve posture

Yasmin Karachiwala is a celebrity fitness trainer who is constantly doling out the wisdom on how to stay fit, toned and taut. The fitness trainer has often taken to her Instagram feed to share with her followers how they can keep fit using simple techniques, exercises and equipment, most of which are either readily available or those who don't require any equipment but instead only use body weights to improve one's fitness levels.

Most recently the celebrity fitness instructor, who is responsible for some of the best bodies in Bollywood, including several divas like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, Vaani Kapoor, to name a few, took to her Instagram feed and shared a quick workout using exercise weighted bands that will surely get your blood pumping.

Sharing a series of videos of herself doing several exercises in a shiny metallic silver leggings and sports bra set, Yasmin explained in the caption, "Here’s a quick workout, that is also beginner friendly, this will help strengthen your arms and legs while you engage your core and improve balance as well."

The trainer went on to explain how these 'versatile bands' help work your wrists and ankles. The exercises that Yasmin showed in the video were beneficial for both the upper and the lower body. In the videos Yasmin did 3 sets of 8 reps each of Leg Pulls and Planks to T and then went on to do a plank with opposite arms and legs reach, which she did three sets of six reps each. Today I’m using it on both to work on my upper body as well as my lower body.





In an earlier video, Yasmin also addressed a problem several of us are facing ever since work from home became the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about bad posture and the importance of making it better and getting good posture, Yasmin shared a series of videos addressing the subject with her friend and physio therapist Hemakshi Basu. The duo discussed the importance of good posture and also discussed the many types of postures people have, including, 'Ideal Posture, Forward Head posture, Rounded Back posture, Lordotic Back Posture / Hyperarched back and Sway Back Posture'.

