Yasmin Karachiwala's shows how to power start your week with Pilates, HIIT

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has trained several Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, Vaani Kapoor, to name a few and the celebrity trainer always posts quick and easy workouts for her Instagram family to help them tone, get fit or simple get moving with short high intensity workouts.

Yasmin recently took to her profile to share how she hustles and combines Pilates and HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) for a hardcore workout to kickstart her week. Both Pilates and High-Intensity Interval Training are very different forms of exercise but they complement each other well. On the one hand HIIT is the perfect way to do a quick cardio workout which combines high intensity and low intensity movements and alternates between the two. Pilates is not a cardio workout at all and is considered to help improve strength and flexibility.

Taking to her Instagram feed Yasmin shared her 'hustle' workout in which she shared that Pilates meet HIIT, showing the correct way to do a variety of such workouts via a series of videos with her followers. Sharing the videos, Yasmin wrote, "Power start your week with my Pilates HIIT workout where I add a little High Intensity Interval Training to my Pilates exercises to kickstart the week! Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds!"

She also shared a modified version for those fans who would face a difficult time doing the complete versions of the exercises.

Yasmin then went on to explain the order and name of the exercises she performed in the video, starting with 'Crawl to Triceps Push up', for which the modified version was simply to 'crawl to kneeling triceps push up'. She went on to explain all the exercises via her video demonstrations which included: All 4's Hover Rotate, Crab Reaches, Mermaid Twist, Rolling Like a Ball to Jump Up, among others and went on to even show the modified and simpler versions for those who suffered from ailments and wanted to keep fit without too much pressure,

