Yoga for osteoporosis: 5 yoga poses to strengthen your bones

There are many health perks of practicing yoga every day that even scientific studies vouch for. Yoga practioners experience reduced levels of stress and increase in overall well-being not without a reason. The ancient practice is also known to improve many of our body functions naturally. As you become more regular with yoga, you may realise your bone, muscles and joints are becoming stronger and more flexible than ever and you are experiencing fewer injuries or aches and pains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scientific studies have proven that yoga helps to build muscles mass or maintain muscle strength and protects us from conditions like arthritis, osteoporosis and back pain. One of the bone conditions that Yoga helps us manage is osteoporosis which leads to weakening of bones. Osteoporosis can even cause physical disability in older adults and all steps should be taken to prevent, manage and heal it.

According to a study, practicing yoga can help increase bone density if done consistently and properly. It also improves balance and flexibility which can prevent falls and fractures.

ALSO READ: Yoga for children: 5 asanas to improve your kid's concentration

"With the help of yogic practices that include asanas, pranayama and meditation, your bone density can be enhanced. Include asanas such as Vajrasana, Trikonasana, and Paschimottanasana in your regular routine. To experience the benefits of this practice, remain consistent with your exercise routine for 4-6 months. You can also practice mudras such as Prithvi mudra, Prana mudra, and Varuna mudra," says renowned Yoga Guru. Grand Master Akshar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are 5 yoga asanas suggested by Grand Master Akshar you can practice for improving your bone density:

Vajrasana in Prana Mudra (Thunderbolt Pose)

Gently drop your knees down. Rest your pelvis on your heels. Keep your heels close to each other. Hold Prana Mudra. Prana Mudra is done with the help of both the hands. Tips of ring plus little finger have to be joined by the tip of the thumb. All other fingers must be extended straight.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Paschimottanasana (Grand Master Akshar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Begin with your legs stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body. Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your knees with your nose.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Begin in Samasthithi. Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your weight on your left leg. Join your palms in Pranam Mudra. Hold this pose for as long as you can.

Veera Bhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Form Ashwasanchalanasan with right leg in between your palms. Lift your arms up, palms facing each other. Straighten your back. Arms in contact with the ears. Look straight ahead. Repeat on the other side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Form Ashwasanchalanasan with right leg in between your palms. Drop your left heel down and straighten both knees. Lift up the right arm and bring both arms in one line. Look up at your right palm or straight ahead. Repeat on the other side.

A word of caution

"If you are suffering from Osteoporosis. There is a high chance that the bones become easily prone to fracture or injury. Therefore, it is imperative that you avoid any form of high-intensity exercise. Do not stand for long hours, or work in high-stress environments," says the yoga guru.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON