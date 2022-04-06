Yoga poses and tips to beat the heat and boost energy levels

Hot summer months are here and as the temperature rises, the risk of summer ailments too go up from heat stroke, dehydration, sunburn, swelling in ankles and feet, dizziness, cramps to heat exhaustion. Energy levels too go down as the mercury increases making one lethargic and tired. (Also read: Best yoga poses for people with diabetes)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Including cooling foods like buttermilk, cucumber, watermelon, coconut water in the diet can help us survive the harsh summer heat. Besides, there are some yoga asanas that can lower your body temperature, regulate blood pressure and keep your energy levels up. Yoga Master, Spiritual Guru and Lifestyle Coach Grand Master Akshar suggests some yoga poses and tips to beat the heat.

Morning routine

The Yoga expert says incorporating some simple yoga poses in your early morning routine can be beneficial as it is the best time to reap benefits of pranayama, meditation, and Yoga postures. Intense yoga poses must be avoided in the morning.

Padasthasana

Padasthasana (Grand Master Akshar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also known as Hand to Foot Pose this is a forward bending pose that can help to stretch your hamstrings, lower back, and increase your flexibility. Start by standing with your feet together and exhale reaching downwards with your fingertips and try to reach your toes or palms on the ground.

Hasta Uttanasana

Hasta Uttanasana ((Instagram/@nikkiwellsyoga))

The second pose is a back bending pose which can be done at a 30-degree angle to strengthen and lend flexibility to your spine. Start by standing straight in Tadasana; lift both hands up, and as you inhale gently bend back keeping your head in between your arms.

Chakrasana

Chakrasana (Grand Master Akshar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chakrasana is also known as the Wheel Pose and is a back bending pose. After warming up your back with above two postures you can then proceed to practice Chakrasana. Lie down on your back and fold both legs; keep your feet parallel. Now reverse and place your palms under your ears, inhale and lift your pelvis up, straightening your arms and drop the head relaxing the neck.

Take care of your diet

Watermelon (Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the summer months make sure that you are consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables on a regular basis. This will keep you hydrated and prevent fatigue. Also consume plenty of water and add fruit juices to your daily liquid intake.

Practice Pranayama and walking in the evening

Pranayama (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pranayama techniques like Sheethali and Shithkari can be done at around 6 o'clock in the evening. Also take a walk especially in a clockwise and anti-clockwise direction covering 21 rounds on each side. This will keep away tiredness, stress, anxiety, and depression that you may face.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON