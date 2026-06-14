Your brain is not built for multitasking: Neurologist explains what it does to attention span

Multitasking has become a common part of everyday life, as many people see it as a shortcut to better productivity. Juggling multiple things may appear to be more efficient as you are progressing with multiple things at the same time.ALSO READ: Replaying the same cringe memory from years ago? Neurologist explains why brain remembers embarrassing moments

Know what multitasking does to your brain!(Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Whether it is replying to work messages while scrolling through reels while watching television, making mango smoothies and attending calls or switching between multiple tabs while trying to finish one task, so much of multitasking can quickly turn into a messy hodgepodge of divided, scattered attention.

But is your brain designed to focus on several attention-demanding activities at the same time?

Dr Anirudh Vilas Kulkarni, consultant interventional neurologist at HOSMAT Hospitals, told us that because of multitasking, medical professionals are seeing a rise in a simple but significant complaint: people are finding it harder to concentrate.

Dr Kulkarni sees similar complaints daily: “Patients tell me they find themselves rereading the same paragraph over and over, checking messages while in meetings, scrolling through social media shows while watching television, and feeling cognitively fatigued even if they haven’t achieved much. Today, one of the most frequent complaints I hear in my clinic is not memory loss, headaches or sleep problems. It is something far more subtle. ‘Doctor, I can’t concentrate any more.’”

What is multitasking doing to your brain?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Multitasking is psychologically exhausting! (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Lifestyles are getting hectic, and one may feel that the only way to keep up is by juggling multiple tasks at the same time. But what does neuroscience say? The doctor described, “Neuroscience tells that constant multitasking may be changing the way our brains distribute attention.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lifestyles are getting hectic, and one may feel that the only way to keep up is by juggling multiple tasks at the same time. But what does neuroscience say? The doctor described, “Neuroscience tells that constant multitasking may be changing the way our brains distribute attention.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A study by Lancaster University found that smartphone users check their phones an average of 85 times a day, almost double the rate previously estimated. The neurologist cited this study to demonstrate how massive the extent of digital interruption has become.

But can the human brain multitask? To which the neurologist has a decisive answer, "The first thing to understand is that the human brain doesn't really multitask. The brain cannot do two or more things at the same time requiring attention, as is the popular belief. Instead, it flips back and forth between the two very quickly, a process neuroscientists call ‘task switching’.

In fact, every decision made in a multitasking situation can take a psychological toll. Each time the brain switches from one task to another, the neurologist cautioned, the mental energy goes down, and efficiency also takes a hit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In September 2009, a Stanford University study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that examined people who frequently multitasked with media, such as emails, messages, videos and social media. The study revealed that heavy multitaskers easily get distracted and struggle to filter out irrelevant information, showing how constant multitasking can affect attention span.

To simplify it further, the neurologist used a simple analogy: attention is like a spotlight. The more you force it to jump target to target, the harder it is to keep that spotlight focused on any one task.

This is why activities that require deep focus, like the doctor gave examples of reading a book, writing a report, studying for a test or having a real conversation, may feel weirdly difficult.

Can multitasking seriously harm your brain?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since the brain is not truly ‘designed’ to multitask, the next question is: should you multitask at all? According to the doctor, occasional multitasking does not cause lasting brain injury because the brain has neuroplasticity, which means it can adapt and rewire itself. However, constantly switching between tasks or trying to sustain attention on too many things at once can be counterproductive.

Multitasking can be counterproductive, too! (Picture credit: AI generated)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Imagine a typical ‘rush hour’ morning; waking up in a rush, making a smoothie, attending work calls, preparing breakfast and checking messages at the same time. You may feel like you are wrapping up all the work, but you are also likely to spill something, burn your breakfast, miss an important point on a call or feel exhausted before the day has even properly begun.

So, while multitasking gives you the illusion of productivity, it actually backfires more often than not.

How can you sustain your attention?

You can work on your attention span. The expert mentioned simple habits like turning off unnecessary alerts, setting aside uninterrupted work time, practising mindfulness, exercising regularly and creating device-free moments during the day. Devices don't need a permanent ban, just require breaks. Like a muscle, attention too becomes stronger when you are consistent and train it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON